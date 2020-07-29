What’s New on Netflix UK: July 29th, 2020

There are 6 new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix UK today for Wednesday, 29th of July, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Cast: Raphael Rowe, Paul Connelly, Robin

The idea of being in jail is a frightening concept to many civilians, but imagine being in jail in a foreign country? Paul Connely travels the world, seeking out the most infamous and dangerous prisons, giving you an in-depth look into the lives of the prisoners and guards.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 29th, 2020

6 new additions to Netflix UK today:

The Hater (2020) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4) N

It’s Her Day (2016)

Redemption (2019)

Shine Your Eyes (2020)

The Speed Cubers (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 29th, 2020

The Christmas Trap (2017)

Dunkirk (2017)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Spotlight (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series Netflix UK Today: July 29th, 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 continues its dominance at the top and is nearly number one in every country except for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 29th, 2020 1️⃣ Good Girls

2️⃣ Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

3️⃣ Cursed

4️⃣ Down to Earth with Zac Efron

5️⃣ Unsolved Mysteries

6️⃣ Indian Matchmaking

7️⃣ Body Fixers

8️⃣ 24 Hours in A&E

9️⃣ The Umbrella Academy

🔟RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 29, 2020

