What’s New on Netflix UK: July 29th, 2020

There are 6 new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix UK today for Wednesday, 29th of July, 2020.
First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons N
Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 16
Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 47 Minutes
Cast: Raphael Rowe, Paul Connelly, Robin
The idea of being in jail is a frightening concept to many civilians, but imagine being in jail in a foreign country? Paul Connely travels the world, seeking out the most infamous and dangerous prisons, giving you an in-depth look into the lives of the prisoners and guards.
6 new additions to Netflix UK today:
- The Hater (2020) N
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4) N
- It’s Her Day (2016)
- Redemption (2019)
- Shine Your Eyes (2020)
- The Speed Cubers (2020) N
Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 29th, 2020
- The Christmas Trap (2017)
- Dunkirk (2017)
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)
- Spotlight (2015)
Most Popular Movies & TV Series Netflix UK Today: July 29th, 2020
The Kissing Booth 2 continues its dominance at the top and is nearly number one in every country except for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 29th, 2020
1️⃣ Good Girls
2️⃣ Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
3️⃣ Cursed
4️⃣ Down to Earth with Zac Efron
5️⃣ Unsolved Mysteries
6️⃣ Indian Matchmaking
7️⃣ Body Fixers
8️⃣ 24 Hours in A&E
9️⃣ The Umbrella Academy
🔟RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
