What's New on Netflix UK: July 29th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 29, 2020, 5:41 am EST

Whats New on Netflix UK Today July 29th 2020

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season 4 is now available to stream on Netflix

There are 6 new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix UK today for Wednesday, 29th of July, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 16
Genre: Crime, Documentary | Runtime: 47 Minutes
Cast: Raphael Rowe, Paul Connelly, Robin

The idea of being in jail is a frightening concept to many civilians, but imagine being in jail in a foreign country? Paul Connely travels the world, seeking out the most infamous and dangerous prisons, giving you an in-depth look into the lives of the prisoners and guards.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 29th, 2020

6 new additions to Netflix UK today:

  • The Hater (2020) N
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4) N
  • It’s Her Day (2016)
  • Redemption (2019)
  • Shine Your Eyes (2020)
  • The Speed Cubers (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 29th, 2020

  • The Christmas Trap (2017)
  • Dunkirk (2017)
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)
  • Spotlight (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series Netflix UK Today: July 29th, 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 continues its dominance at the top and is nearly number one in every country except for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!

