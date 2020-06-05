What’s New on Netflix UK: June 5th, 2020

It’s an exciting Friday for Netflix UK subscribers! There’s only a handful of new movies and tv series, but this time its quality over quantity. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for June 5th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Director: J.A. Bayona

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Chris Prat, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda

Another smash hit for Universal, the follow up to Jurassic World had an incredible run at the box office, generating over $1.3 billion worldwide. An explosive sequel, Fallen Kingdom lays the foundation for the future of the franchise and the exciting third movie.

After the destruction of Jurassic World on Isla Nublar, the Dinosaurs once again roam free. But when the dormant volcano of the island becomes active, the Dinosaurs face a second extinction event. To save the ancient creatures, Claire enlists the help of Owen and a team of experts to evacuate the island.

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 49

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer

It’s been one hell of a weird ride for the fans of 13 Reasons Why, and finally, the show comes to a shocking and conclusive end.

After the shocking events of the third season, Clay Jensen, and his group of friends who know the truth of Bryce Walker’s killer are being targeted for their involvement in the framing of Montgomery de la Cruz.

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N

Director: Olivier Megaton

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copely, Edgar Ramirez, Anna Brewster, Carel Nel

The Last Days of American Crime has the potential to be one of the most exciting films on Netlfix in 2020. Based on the popular comic of the same name, we expect to see some great numbers from the Original this weekend.

In the not too distant future, the United States government has a secret plan to eradicate all crime and terrorism by broadcasting a signal that makes it impossible for individuals to commit unlawful acts. To distract the nation, the government created a new currency system, all held on digital charging cards. With only one week remaining until broadcast, Graham Brick, a career criminal who never quite hit the big score, intends to steal one of the charging stations, and live off unlimited funds for the rest of his life. But when the media leaks the news of the anti-crime broadcast, Graham and his team have just a few days to turn the crime of the century into the last crime in American history.

