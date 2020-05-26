What’s New on Netflix UK: May 26th, 2020

It’s an extremely quiet Tuesday for Netflix with the addition of only one new title to the UK library, thankfully we saw some excellent new titles arrive Bank Holiday Monday as well. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for May 26th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Justice League (2017)

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Superhero | Runtime: 120 minutes

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Mamoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller

This isn’t the Snyder cut, but DC’s attempt at following in the footsteps of the MCU, with Justice League, has arrived on Netflix UK.

Batman assembles a team of the world’s greatest superheroes to stop the evil invading alien force of Steppenwolf.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N

Runtime: 72 Minutes

In her follow up of her tour ‘Nannette’, Hannah Gadsby is back, albeit reluctantly, entertaining audiences in America.

Snowpiercer N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: Arriving Weekly

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 60 minutes

Cast: Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Sheila Vand, Alison Wright

Modern sci-fi classic Snowpiercer gets the TV reboot treatment and is available to stream on Netflix exclusively in the UK. New episodes of Snowpierver will be available to stream on Mondays.

In the years following the world’s catastrophic disaster of becoming a frozen wasteland, what little is left of humanity inhabits a perpetually-moving train, circling the globe. Citizens are divided by class, and injustice is rife.

What’s Most Popular on Netflix UK: May 26th, 2020

White Lines continues its reign at the top, and Aftermath takes the movie top spot away from The Wrong Missy.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (May 26th, 2020) 1. White Lines

2. The Last Dance

3. Dynasty

4. History 101

5. Dead to Me

6. Sweet Magnolias

7. Selling Sunset

8. RuPaul’s Drag Race

9. After Life

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!