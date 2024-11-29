What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 29th, 2024

There are 32 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix library this week, including Senna, starring Gabriel Leone as the incredible Ayrton Senna.

First of all, here are the top highlights:

Senna (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Historical, Sport | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Gabriel Leone, Kaya Scodelario, Matt Mella, Patrick Kennedy, Arnaud Viard

Ayrton Senna, one of the most talented Formula 1 Drivers in history, tragically lost his life while racing. Here is his incredible story.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Director: Jonathan Demme

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Liev Schreiber, Kimberly Elise, Jon Voight

Jonathan Demme’s remake of the beloved classic film features excellent performances from Denzel Washington, Lieve Schreiber, and Meryl Streep.

Years after their unit was ambushed in the first Gulf War, war hero Sergeant Raymond Shaw is a vice-presidential candidate. But the former Captain Ben Marco, who Shaw saved in the war, is haunted by what did or did not happen. As he investigates the truth, he uncovers a potential plot to seize the white house.

Our Little Secret (2024) N

Director: Stephen Herek

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky

Lindsey Lohan’s career has been revived at Netflix, and Our Little Secret is the third original the actress has starred in for the streaming service in two years.

Avery and Logan split up ten years ago and haven’t spoken since. But the pair inexplicably meet again when they are both invited to stay at the family home of their new partners, who happen to be siblings. The pair decide to keep their past history a secret to avoid any awkward confrontations, but the more time they spend together, the more old sparks begin to reunite.

Here’s What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

18 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 29th, 2024

A Paris Christmas Waltz (2023)

A Royal Date for Christmas (2023)

Bringing Christmas Home (2023)

Christmas on Windmill Way (2023)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Lucky Baskhar (2024)

Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (2024) N

Our Little Secret (2024) N

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024) N

Something in the Water (2024)

Swing Into Romance (2023)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Secret Scripture (2016)

The Snow Sister (2024) N

Twas the Text Before Christmas (2023)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 29th, 2024

Asaf (Season 1) N

Find Me in Paris (Season 1)

Oshi No Ko (Season 1)

Senna (Limited Series) N

The Creature Cases (Chapter 4) N

The Madness (Limited Series) N

The Trunk (Season 1) N

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 29th, 2024

Chef’s Table (Volume 7) N

Is It Cake? Holiday (Season 1) N

Love Never Lies: South Africa (Season 1) N

The Later Daters (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 29th, 2024

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey (Limited Series) N

Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked (Season 1)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 29th, 2024

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Joy (64 points) The Merry Gentlemen (62 points) Spellbound (49 points) The Hunt (41 points) Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy (33 points) Hot Frosty (31 points) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (28 points) Our Little Secret (20 points) Going in Style (20 points) The Christmas Chronicles (1 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

A Man on the Inside (76 points) Cold Call (65 points) Arcane (44 points) Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (40 points) Temple (39 points) Cobra Kai (38 points) 900 Days Without Annabel (37 points) The Empress (34 points) Our Oceans (22 points) When Missing Turns to Murder (1 points)

