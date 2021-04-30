What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: April 30th, 2021

It’s a quieter end to the month for Netflix UK this week with the addition of 20 new titles to the library. Still, there’s an abundance of quality new Originals to be enjoyed, and in particular, Elton John’s biopic Rocketman has finally arrived on Netflix UK this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for April 30th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Rocketman (2019)

Director: Dexter Fletcher

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard

Academy Award winner for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Rocketman saw Taron Egerton shine as the most flamboyant man of Rock and Roll in one of the best performances of his career.

Rocketman tells the tale of how legendary musician Elton John rose to stardom. Not without controversy, behind Elton John’s flamboyant on-stage persona was a man plagued by sex, drugs, and the increasing pressure of revealing his sexuality to a hostile world.

Yasuke (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: LaKeith Stanfield, Takehiro Hira, Maya Tanida, Ming-Na Wen, Darren Criss

Cannon Busters creator LaSean Thomas took inspiration from real Japanese history, using the legendary and only known black Samuari, Yasuke, to create his latest anime series.

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.

Pet Stars (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Family, Reality | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Stars: Melissa May Curtis, Colleen Wilson

Some of the biggest social media stars of the world are pets, and talent management Pets on Q work with some of the biggest furry animal influencers of the world.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: April 30th, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the popularity of Love and Monsters continues for another week. Meanwhile, The Circle continues to prove just how popular reality series based around social media are becoming.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: April 30th, 2021 1️⃣The Circle

2️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

3️⃣Shadow and Bone

4️⃣Cocomelon

5️⃣Peppa Pig

6️⃣Ginny & Georgia

7️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race

8️⃣Hey Duggee

9️⃣Paw Patrol

🔟The Crown — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 30, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

9 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 30th, 2021

Dinner With Friends (2020)

Get the Grift (2021) N

Rocketman (2019)

Seven (2019)

SHIRLEY (2020)

Slay (2021)

The Disciple (2021) N

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) N

Things Heard & Seen (2021) N

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 30th, 2021

Falsa identidad (Season 2)

Fatma (Season 1) N

Get Even (Season 1)

Lady of Steel (5 Seasons)

Sexify (Season 1) N

The Innocent (Limited Series) N

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 2) N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 4) N

Yasuke (Season 1) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 30th, 2021

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 30th, 2021

Pet Stars (Season 1) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 30th, 2021

Shadow and Bone – The Afterparty (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!