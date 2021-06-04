What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: June 4th, 2021

With the arrival of June, there’s been a surge of new additions to the UK library. In total, there are 71 new available movies and TV shows UK subscribers can binge on. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK and the top 10s for June 4th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1| Runtime: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 37-53 Minutes

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani

Despite the comic of Sweeth Tooth being published by DC Comics, the television adaptation has somehow avoided being a property of HBO Max and instead is a global Original.

A devastating virus known as “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world, and in its wake led to the rise of hybrid humans, babies born part animal and part human. Unknown if the hybrids were caused by or the result of the virus, many of the remaining humans choose to hunt the hybrids. A young hybrid by the name of Gus ventures out of his forest sanctuary with lone wanderer Jepperd, and together they travel across what remains of America in search of answers.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Director: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 81 Minutes

Cast: Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, Joshua Leonard, Patricia DeCou

While not the originator of found footage horror, The Blair Witch Project can be credited for the dramatic surge in popularity of the horror sub-genre. The movie took the world by storm, and while by today’s standards Blair Witch may seem tame, at the time it was one of the most horrifying movies to be released.

In search of the local legend of the Blair Witch, three film students travel into the heart of the Maryland forest to try and document evidence of the legend’s existence.

The Untouchables (1987)

Director: Brian De Palma

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro, Andy Garcia, Charles Martin Smith

Out of the four nominations, it was Sean Connery that took the Academy Award home for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Mob boss Al Capone was at the height of his power during the prohibition era and had nearly every government and local official in his pocket. The US Government enlists Federal Agent Eliot Ness and his hand-picked team to take down the Chicago gangster.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: June 4th, 2021

Army of the Dead misses out on the UK top spot again as Spider-Man: Far from Home leapfrogs the Original. Meanwhile, thanks to the release of the Friends reunion episode, fans have taken to rewatching the beloved American sitcom in their droves, but it hasn’t been enough to move SWAT off the TV top spot.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: June 4th, 2021 1️⃣SWAT

2️⃣Friends

3️⃣Lucifer

4️⃣Ragnarok

5️⃣Cocomelon

6️⃣JW Camp Cretaceous

7️⃣Motherland

8️⃣Hey Duggee

9️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

47 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 4th, 2021

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Adult Life Skills (2016)

American Outlaws (2001)

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)

Boogeyman (2005)

Carnaval (2021) N

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Colombiana (2011)

Dancing Queens (2021) N

Destruction: Las Vegas (2013)

Dream/Killer (2015)

Gold Statue (2019)

Hancock (2008)

Hurricane (2018)

Little Jacob (2016)

Morvern Callar (2002)

Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021)

Odnajdę cię (2018)

One Chance (2014)

One Lagos Night (2021)

Outpost (2007)

Paid in Full (2002)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 (2021) N

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 2 (2021) N

Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother (2017)

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)

Roh (2019)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2017)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2017)

Sophie Seeks 7 (2014)

Summoned (2013)

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) N

Sweet and Sour (2021) N

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Girl and the Gun (2019)

The Love Punch (2013)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Untouchables (1987)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020)

Total Drama (2 Seasons)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N

Unfinished Time – Poems by Father Jan Twardowski (2015)

Xtreme (2021) N

Yesterday (2019)

14 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 4th, 2021

ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (2 Seasons)

Cocomelon (Season 3)

Count Arthur Strong (Season 3)

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N

Feel Good (Season 2) N

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

Octonauts (Season 4)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Season 1)

Peter Rabbit (Season 2)

Racket Boys (Season 1) N

Summertime (Season 2) N

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N

Thomas and Friends (Season 3)

Top Coppers (Season 1)

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 4th, 2021

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2021)

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) N

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (Season 1)

Human: The World Within (Season 1) N

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1) N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 4th, 2021

Jeopardy! (1 Season)

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (Season 1)

Nigella: At My Table (Season 1)

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 4th, 2021

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) N

Bo Burnham: Inside (2021) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!