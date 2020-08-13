What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 13th, 2020

Netflix UK has five new additions to binge on today. We’ve also kept track of what’s leaving and the official Netflix UK top 10s for August 13th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK?

Hellsing Ultimate

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Anime, Action, Drama | Runtime: 42-67 Minutes

Cast: Crispin Freeman, Katie Gray, Victoria Harwood, Ralph Lister, Gildart Jackson

There’s a new sensation sweeping the nation… subscribers love Hellsing Ultimate. One of the greatest anime of the mid-2000s, Hellsing Ultimate should be on every anime fan’s bucket list of series to watch.

The mysterious vampire Alucard has worked in secret for the Van Helsing family for centuries, protecting Great Britain from demonic and other supernatural forces. With the help of his recently sired vampire, Seras Victoria, and his master Sir Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing, Alucard takes on an SS-Major who’s blood lust threatens to throw the world into another world war.

An Easy Girl N

Director: Rebecca Zlotowski

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Mina Farid, Zahia Dehar, Benoît Magimel, Nuno Lopes, Clotilde Courau

Winner of the SACD Award for Best Franch Language Film, if you’re looking for something a little more alternative this coming weekend, then make sure to check out An Easy Girl.

Naime, a 16-year-old girl, has given herself the entire summer to think about her future. But when her cousin, Sofia, arrives to spend the holidays with Naime, her alluring lifestyle is much too tempting

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 13th, 2020

An Easy Girl (2019) N

Hellsing Ultimate (Season 1)

Only (2019)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

RIDE ON TIME (Season 2)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 13th, 2020

The Wife (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: August 13th, 2020

The top spots are unchanged once again this week but expect to see a major shift this weekend with the impending arrival of Project Power.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 13th, 2020

1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Selling Sunset

4️⃣World's Most Wanted

5️⃣Good Girls

6️⃣Serial Killer With Piers Morgan

7️⃣Don't Tell the Bride

8️⃣Friday Night Dinner

9️⃣Wizards Tales of Arcadia

🔟Killer Women with Piers Morgan — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 13, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!