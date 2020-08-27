What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 27th, 2020

A small batch of new additions to the UK library today with three new titles. Still, there are lots to look forward to on Netflix UK tomorrow as we. look ahead to a bank holiday weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for August 27th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Aggretsuko N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Anime, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Kaolip, Komegumi Koiwasaki, Maki Tsuruta, Shingo Kato, Rareko

Everyone’s favorite animated Red Panda, Retsuko, returns for her third season on Netflix!

Another day and another dollar for 25-year-old Red-Panda Retsuko. Her modesty and diminutiveness lead to her being exploited by her lazy colleagues and whether it be sexist and misogynistic remarks by her boss and being annoyed by her condescending co-workers Retusko has a unique way of relieving her stress… singing death metal at her local Karaoke bar.

The Bridge Curse (2020)

Director: Lester Hsi

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Ning Chang, Cheng Ko, J.C. Lin, Summer Meng, Vera Yen

Despite Halloween being just over two months away, there’s always time to catch up on some grizzly horror titles.

An urban legend is put to the test when a group of university students seeks out the ghost of a female student who haunts their campus bridge.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 27th, 2020

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N

The Bridge Curse (2020)

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 27th, 2020

The Hollow Point (2016)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Only Mother To You All (2008)

Taken 3 (2014)

You Changed My Life (2009)

You’re My Boss (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 27th, 2020

Thursday has brought two giant-sized surprises! The UK has proven how much it loves jazz as the Bee Movie claims the movie top spot.

What’s even more surprising is Lucifer dropping down to second in the TV list, but considering three out of the five seasons are on Amazon Prime, the odds were stacked against the drama in the UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 27th, 2020 1️⃣The Fall

2️⃣Lucifer

3️⃣The Umbrella Academy

4️⃣Dirty John

5️⃣Hoops

6️⃣High Score

7️⃣Selling Sunset

8️⃣Rust Valley Restorers

9️⃣Trinkets

🔟Good Girls — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 27, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!