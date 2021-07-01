What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: July 1st, 2021

It’s an extremely busy start to July on Netflix UK with the addition of 44 new movies and TV shows to the library. There are lots for everyone to enjoy, but especially so for anime fans. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for July 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are the top highlights from today’s additions:

E.T. the Extra-Terrestial (1982)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Family, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Peter Coyote, Dee Wallace, Robert MacNaughton

Winner of four Academy Awards, which includes a well-deserved Oscar for legendry composer John Williams. Spielberg’s sci-fi classic is a cultural phenomenon and an era-defining movie of the early 1980s.

When an alien is left behind on Earth, he is befriended by Elliot, who hides him in his home in order to keep him safe from government forces. While task forces hunt the alien, Elliot and his siblings form an emotional bond with their alien friend that will transcend the galaxy.

My Hero Academia (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 13

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 minutes

Cast: Christopher R. Sabat, Clifford Chapso, David Matranga, Justin Briner, Luci Christin

My Hero Academia is currently one of the world’s most popular anime franchises and has been high on the list of requested anime by Netflix UK subscribers.

Izuku Midoriya, a brave but weak schoolboy without superpowers wishes to become a superhero in a world where they have become commonplace. His goal is to join UA High School, a prestigious academy with a reputation for training Japan’s greatest superheroes, where he hopes to become the next symbol of peace like his favorite hero, All Might.

Coming to America (1988)

Director: John Landis

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, Arsenio Hall, Madge Sinclair

Eddie Murphy was at the height of his comedic powers in the 1980s, which paved the way for some of his most iconic roles, including that of Prince Akeem.

By becoming 21, African Prince Akeem is ordered by his royal family to marry a woman he has never met. Akeem, determined to break tradition, heads to the United States to find a woman he can respect and love.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK: July 1st, 2021

Starting the month on a high is the second installment of the Angry Birds movies. Meanwhile, Sex/Life and Too Hot to Handle battle it out for the TV top spot.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK: July 1st, 2021 1️⃣Sex/Life

2️⃣Too Hot to Handle

3️⃣The Seven Deadly Sins

4️⃣Sweet Tooth

5️⃣Lupin

6️⃣CoComelon

7️⃣Black Summer

8️⃣Rick and Morty

9️⃣Friends

🔟Workin' Moms — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 1, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK on July 1st, 2021

33 New Movies Added to Netflix UK: July 1st, 2021

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion (2013)

Akira (1988)

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky (2013)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Code Red (2013)

Coming to America (1988)

Crash Pad (2017)

Criminal (2016)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dynasty Warriors (2021) N

E.T. the Extra-Terrestial (1982)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion (2019)

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)

Jungle (2017)

Me Before You (2016)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) N

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)

Nacho Libre (2006)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

On the Job (2013)

One Piece Stampede (2019)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Say I Do (2004)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

The Contract (2006)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Missing (2003)

The Snow Queen (1995)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK: July 1st, 2021

Generation 56K (Season 1) N

L.A.’s Finest (Season 1)

Masameer County (Season 1)

My Hero Academia (Season 1)

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Part 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

The Serpent (Limited Series)

Winx Club (Season 3)

Young Royals (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK: July 1st, 2021

Could You Survive? (Season 1)

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK: July 1st, 2021

Audible (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!