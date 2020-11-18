What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 18th, 2020

It’s a quiet Wednesday in the middle of November for Netflix UK today. With only two new additions to the UK library, you may find yourself catching up with all of the new Originals from the past week. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and what’s popular on Netflix UK for November 18th, 20202.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 35-40 Minutes

It’s the holiday-themed makeover that everyone can enjoy this Christmas. Thanks to Mr. Christmas and his interior decorating skills, he transforms everyday homes into wonderous winter wonderlands.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: November 18th, 2020

LEGO City (2 Collections)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: November 18th, 2020

2015 Dream Concert (2015)

Hangman (2017)

Hunter Killer (2018)

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom (2019)

Sour Grapes (2016)

Thunder and the House Magic (2013)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: November 18th, 2020

The Crown is likely to stay top of the TV series list for some time, but it’s impressive The Queen’s Gambit has remained second.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: November 18th, 2020 1️⃣The Crown

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣Trial 4

4️⃣The Boss Baby: Back in Business

5️⃣Cocomelon

6️⃣Modern Family

7️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

8️⃣Peppa Pig

9️⃣Paw Patrol

