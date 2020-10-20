What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 20th, 2020

It’s another quiet Tuesday on Netflix UK today with the addition of only two new movies. Still, there’s plenty from last week to keep you busy on Netflix. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and the top 10s on Netflix UK today for October 20th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

Director: Albert Shin

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, Marie-Josée Croze, Eric Johnson, David Cronenberg

Director Albert Shin based part of the movie on his own life, when he bore witness to kidnapping at his parents Niagra Falls hotel. An association within Clifton Hill pushed back against the release of the film, fearing it would have a negative impact on the city!

Returning to her hometown of Niagra Falls, a troubled young woman is ensnared by her memories of a kidnapping that happened in her youth.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection (2020) N

Genre: Animation, Family | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Kate McKinnon

The classic 90s cartoon returned to much fanfare in 2017, and since then we’ve received more adventured that all of the family can enjoy together.

When the magic school bus sets out on its journey, a freak strike of lightning separates the bus into three pieces around the world, each with its own version of Ms. Frizzle on board.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 20th, 2020

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 20th, 2020

Yes or No 2.5 (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 20th, 2020

Rampage and The Haunting of Bly Manor continue the start of the week at the top of the UK’s top 10s.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 20th, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Emily in Paris

3️⃣Ratched

4️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

5️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

6️⃣The Bureau of Magical Things

7️⃣Dream Home Makeover

8️⃣Schitt's Creek

9️⃣La Revolution

🔟To the Lake — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 20, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!