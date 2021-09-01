What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 1st, 2021

It’s another extremely busy start to the month on Netflix UK with the addition of 58 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new and what’s popular on Netflix UK today for September 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Seasons: 4| Episodes: 92

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, Joe Minoso

The Chicago franchise has some of the most popular procedural dramas in America with the likes of Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire. While Netflix UK is still missing many seasons of Chicago Fire, subscribers can get started with the series, and its 92 episodes are ready to be binged.

The firefighters of the Chicago Fire Department risk life and limb to save the lives of citizens on a daily basis, and while they must remain focused in the field, their personal lives are from simple.

The Truman Show (1998)

Director: Peter Weir

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Jim Carrey, Ed Harris, Laura Linney, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone

Jim Carrey has had many iconic roles over the course of his long career, and arguably one of his greatest is that of Truman Burbank. Carrey really excelled in his role, blending the use of comedy and drama that should have earned the actor a nomination for Best Actor at the Oscars.

Truman Burbank is an insurance salesman leading an average life, but to the rest of the world, he’s the most recognizable face on television. Unbeknownst to Truman he’s the biggest reality TV star on the planet and has been watched on television since being a baby. But when Truman begins to see the cracks in the artificially built world, his reality begins to crumble around him.

The Iron Giant (1999)

Director: Brad Bird

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Eli Marienthal, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Aniston, Vin Diesel, James Gammon

One of the most iconic animated movies of the 90s, you’ll struggle to find a soul that doesn’t love The Iron Giant.

In the rural backwoods of America, young Hogarth Hughes befriends a giant robot from another world and struggles to hide him from the paranoid US Government.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix UK: September 1st, 2021

Despite being torn to shreds by critics and subscribers alike, everyone is tuning in to the car crash that is He’s All That. Meanwhile, Clickbait is going viral and is currently the most popular show on Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK: September 1st, 2021 1️⃣Clickbait

2️⃣The Chair

3️⃣CoComelon

4️⃣Paw Patrol

5️⃣Chesapeake Shores

6️⃣Peppa Pig

7️⃣Outer Banks

8️⃣Family Reunion

9️⃣Riverdale

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK Today

44 New Movies Added to Netflix UK: September 1st, 2021

A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)

All at Sea (2010)

Armored (2009)

Cemetery Junction (2010)

Chinese Odyssey Part One: Pandora’s Box (1995)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Exit Wounds (2001)

Gogglebox (Season 13)

Gone Girl (2014)

Harold & Jumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Homefront (2013)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

In Time (2011)

Initial D (2005)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

Love in a Puff (2010)

Monte Carlo (2011)

My Summer Prince (2016)

Old School (2003)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Set Up (2011)

Shot Caller (2017)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Bang Bang Club (2010)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

The Great Beauty (2013)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The Hustle (2019)

The Internship (2013)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

The Notebook (2004)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Truman Show (1998)

War Dogs (2016)

11 TV Shows Added to Netflix UK: September 1st, 2021

Avengers Climate Conundrum (Season 1)

Brave Animated Series (Season 1)

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Chicago Med (4 Seasons)

Clique (2 Seasons)

HQ Barbers (Season 1)

Kid-E-Cats (Season 2)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3)

Mrs. Wilson (Season 1)

S.W.A.T. (3 Seasons)

Shameless U.S. (Season 10)

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK: September 1st, 2021

Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars (Season 1)

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK: September 1st, 2021

How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today?