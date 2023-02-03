What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 3rd, 2023

It’s the weekend! Welcome to your final daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for the week where we’ve got 13 new releases to cover and check out what movies and series are trending in the top 10s.

In case you missed it, Netflix added 35 new movies and shows for the first of the month, including some huge new movies. Speaking of movies, we’ve picked out some of the best of the week here.

On the removal front, today is your last day to watch Dragonheart: Vengeance (2020) which leaves at midnight tonight. Also leaving Netflix this weekend is the 2021 movie, The Paper Tigers which we’d recommend to Cobra Kai fans in particular.

Only one title is currently planned for the weekend in the form of the SVOD debut of the Sony movie Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for February 3rd, 2023

True Spirit (2023)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Biography, Drama

Director: Sarah Spillane

Cast: Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin, Teagan Croft

Writer: Cathy Randall, Sarah Spillane

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

Based on incredible true story, this movie follows Jessica Watson who sets out to become youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world.

Reviewing the movie for What’s on Netflix, Andrew Morgan ultimately concluded that the movie had some nice moments but didn’t give it a play rating saying, “The story of Jessica Watson is worth a look, but it may prove too generic as a film product for much of its intended audience.”

Freeridge (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson, Peggy Blow, Zaire Adams

Writer: Jamie Dooner, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft

Runtime: 29 mins

Added to Netflix yesterday was the spinoff to On My Block called Freeridge. Set in the same location, the show has a few other spiritual connections to the main OMB show but ultimately focuses on a new group of teens navigating life.

Class (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Hindi

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman, Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Zeyn Shaw

Runtime: 58 mins

Netflix has been trying to turn some of its biggest titles into localized versions for other markets. We’ve seen Money Heist exported to South Korea for example and plenty of reality series. Next, its the turn of Elite to be translated and hopefully be big for the Netflix India (and the world) audience.

In the series, consisting of 8 episodes, you’ll follow three students from a poor neighborhood joining an exclusive high school for the Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

Suchin Mehrotra for the Indian outlet, Film Companion, called the series “deeply frustrating” and a “sorely missed opportunity.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 2nd – 3rd, 2023

For an expanded version of this list, check out our what’s new on Netflix hub.

7 New Movies Added

Before Valentine’s (2022) – TV-14 – English – While preparing for the most romantic day of the year, four hairdressers at a Lagos salon face wild dramas in their love lives and their families.

– TV-14 – English – While preparing for the most romantic day of the year, four hairdressers at a Lagos salon face wild dramas in their love lives and their families. Dark October (2023) – TV-MA – English – After being accused of theft, four university students in Nigeria were killed in a mob attack that sparked nationwide outrage. Based on a true story.

– TV-MA – English – After being accused of theft, four university students in Nigeria were killed in a mob attack that sparked nationwide outrage. Based on a true story. Infiesto (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – As the coronavirus upends their lives, two detectives doggedly pursue those responsible for an abduction they realize is part of a sinister pattern.

– TV-MA – Spanish – As the coronavirus upends their lives, two detectives doggedly pursue those responsible for an abduction they realize is part of a sinister pattern. Our Love (2022) – TV-MA – English – After a mechanic goes to Durban to woo an aspiring businesswoman from back home, his plans are thwarted by the city’s allure and his own decisions.

– TV-MA – English – After a mechanic goes to Durban to woo an aspiring businesswoman from back home, his plans are thwarted by the city’s allure and his own decisions. Stromboli (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.

– TV-MA – Dutch – Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry. True Spirit (2023) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – A tenacious Australian teen chases her dreams — and faces her fears — as she sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world.

– TV-PG – English – A tenacious Australian teen chases her dreams — and faces her fears — as she sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world. Viking Wolf (2019) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian – After witnessing a grotesque murder at a party in her new town, a teenager starts having strange visions and bizarre desires.

6 New TV Series Added

Class (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder. Freeridge (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Four teen friends work to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune — and more — into their lives.

– TV-14 – English – Four teen friends work to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune — and more — into their lives. MAKE MY DAY (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – On an isolated icy planet promising a bright future, prisoners are forced to excavate a rare energy source that leads to a deadly, unwelcome discovery.

– TV-MA – English – On an isolated icy planet promising a bright future, prisoners are forced to excavate a rare energy source that leads to a deadly, unwelcome discovery. Prison Playbook (Season 1 – Re-addition) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – With his major league baseball debut right around the corner, a star pitcher lands in prison and must learn to navigate his new world.

– TV-MA – Korean – With his major league baseball debut right around the corner, a star pitcher lands in prison and must learn to navigate his new world. The Plan (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – A young widow asks her two best friends to help hide her late husband’s stolen cache of gold from authorities — but can they be trusted to protect it?

– TV-MA – English – A young widow asks her two best friends to help hide her late husband’s stolen cache of gold from authorities — but can they be trusted to protect it? Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2) – TV-Y – English – All aboard, everyone! It’s all engines go as Thomas and his friends work hard and find time to have fun on the island of Sodor.

Netflix Top 10s for February 3rd, 2023

For an expanded look at the Netflix top 10s today plus the global top 50, check out our top 10 hub.

# TV Shows Movies 1 New Amsterdam You People 2 Ginny & Georgia Minions: The Rise of Gru 3 Lockwood & Co. Pamela, A Love Story 4 La chica de nieve Flushed Away 5 Physical: 100 Sing 2 6 Wednesday Trolls 7 That ’90s Show Narvik 8 The Walking Dead Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 9 Love Island All Quiet on the Western Front 10 Vikings: Valhalla Arctic

