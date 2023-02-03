Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: February 3rd-5th, 2023

This week sees the return of the theatrical cuts of Peter Jackson’s epic Lord of the Rings trilogy. Also on the list of the best new movies to hit Netflix is one of Will Smith’s best dramatic roles in The Pursuit of Happyness. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are dazzling in La La Land.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Director: Peter Jackson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 178 Minutes

Cast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Liv Tyler, Sean Astin

One of the most influential films of the 21st century, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings set the gold standard for fantasy filmmaking, not to mention setting a brand new standard for filmmaking overall.

When the One Ring is discovered in the idyllic Shire, it’s up to Frodo, a young hobbit, to take it to the fires of Mount Doom in Mordor to destroy it, and its master, the dark lord Sauron.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Director: Peter Jackson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 179 Minutes

Cast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin

Featuring one of the most iconic movie battles of all time, The Two Towers continued to set new standards for all modern filmmakers.

With the Fellowship split, the journey to Mordor continues for Frodo and Sam, meanwhile, the remaining members of the Fellowship are at the forefront of the war between the horse masters of Rohan, and the Uruk army of Isengard.

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003)

Director: Peter Jackson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 200 Minutes

Cast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin

Ending what is arguably the greatest trilogy in movie history, the Return of the King stunned audiences around the world to the tune of billions at the box office, and 11 academy awards, taking the total number of Oscars to 17 across the three films.

Sauron’s gaze turns to the kingdom of Gondor as he seeks to destroy the world of men, meanwhile, Frodo and Sam are on the last leg of their Journey as they reach the borders of Mordor, ready to destroy the One Ring in the fiery pits of Mt. Doom.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Brian Howe, James Karen,

While audiences of today are familiar with Will Smith’s work in dramatic roles, at the time of The Pursuit of Happyness was released Smith was still well known for being one of the world’s most popular action movie stars. Having dipped his toe into some dramatic roles prior, it’s really thanks to The Pursuit of Happyness that propelled Smith into more dynamic and dramatic roles.

A single father, down to his last dollar, is determined to provide a better life for himself and his son, working his way from the bottom of a stock brokerage firm.

La La Land (2016)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Genre: Drama, Musical | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sonoya Mizuno

Winner of six Oscars, not only did La La Land dazzle at the Academy, but it did dazzled audiences at the box office worldwide.

Career aspirations run up against bittersweet romance in modern-day Los Angeles as two artists face a heartbreaking dilemma.

True Spirit (2023)

Director: Sarah Spillane

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, Anna Paquin

Finally, if you’re looking for something brand new instead of licensed titles, Netflix released its Aussie-set inspiring biopic, True Spirit.

Based on the true story of teenager Jessica Watson who set out to become the youngest person to ever sail solo worldwide without stopping.

In our review of the movie, we were mixed on the movie, concluding, “The story of Jessica Watson is worth a look, but it may prove too generic as a film product for much of its intended audience.”

