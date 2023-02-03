Full List of 300+ Movies and Series Blocked on Netflix’s Ad Tier

Netflix’s ad tier has now been out for a few months, and if you’re tempted to sign up for the new ad tier or downgrade, you need to know about the nearly 350 unavailable titles (in the US – other regions will vary) that are blocked from viewing to those on the tier.

This isn’t our only coverage of the titles blocked in Netflix’s ad tier. On the day of the ad tier release, we looked through which distributors had made their titles unavailable, and a week later, we did a deep dive into the numbers.

Back then, we discovered 5.1% of Netflix’s total US library was unavailable. That’s since increased to 5.4%, according to our latest estimates.

Netflix’s ad tier is going to be increasingly important in Netflix’s future which is odd given the resistance to even implementing an ad tier up until 2022.

Speaking to Luke Bouma from Cord Cutters News, we asked why ad tiers, particularly at the moment, are so important for streamers to be invested in:

“As inflation grows and the number of cord cutting options grows increasingly cord cutters are looking for cheaper ad-supported streaming options. Netflix’s ad-supported option helps Netflix keep subscribers that would have otherwise fully dropped Netflix or only subscribed when there was something new they wanted to watch.”

Why are some movies and series blocked on Netflix’s ad tier? It comes down to how the licenses work and the fact that the current contract prevents showing select pieces of content with advertising.

Full List of 348 Unavailable Movies and Shows on Netflix’s Ad Tier

Please note: Netflix’s library changes all the time with new arrivals and removals. Data correct as of February 3rd, 2023.

10 Minutes Gone (2019) 21 (2008) 30 Minutes or Less (2011) 3Below Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original (2019) A Knight’s Tale (2001) A Monster Calls (2016) A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) Air Force One (1997) All Hail King Julien – Netflix Original (2017) All Hail King Julien Exiled – Netflix Original (2017) All Hail King Julien Happy Birthday to You! (2017) All I Wish (2017) Along Came Polly (2004) American Pie 9 Girls’ Rules (2020) American Pie Presents The Naked Mile (2006) An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018) Apocalypse Now Redux (2001) Archibald’s Next Big Thing – Netflix Original (2020) Arrested Development – Netflix Original (2019) Ash vs. Evil Dead (2018) Astro Boy (2009) August Osage County (2014) Backtrace (2018) Bad Words (2013) Barbershop 2 Back in Business (2004) Barefoot (2014) Bastille Day (2016) Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018) Begin Again (2013) Beyond the Lights (2014) Big Eyes (2014) Birth of the Dragon (2017) Blackhat (2015) Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022) Blue Streak (1999) Bobbleheads The Movie (2020) Born Racer (2018) Brokeback Mountain (2005) Bullet Train (2022) Burnt (2015) By the Sea (2015) Cake (2014) Call Me by Your Name (2017) Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama – Netflix Original (2020) Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – Netflix Original (2020) Champions (2018) Children of the Sea (2019) Chloe (2009) Closer (2004) Crazyhead – Netflix Original (2016) Crimson Peak (2015) Daddy Day Camp (2007) Daddy Day Care (2003) Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) Damnation (2017) Dare Me (2019) Darkest Hour (2017) Dawn of the Croods – Netflix Original (2017) Diary of a Gigolo – Netflix Original (2022) Dinotrux – Netflix Original (2017) Dinotrux Supercharged – Netflix Original (2018) Dinotrux Happy Birthday to You! (2017) Dirty John (2020) Documentary Now! (2019) Dope (2015) Dracula Untold (2014) Dragonheart Vengeance (2020) Dragons Race to the Edge – Netflix Original (2018) Dragons Rescue Riders – Netflix Original (2020) Dragons Rescue Riders Hunt for the Golden Dragon – Netflix Original (2020) Dragons Rescue Riders Huttsgalor Holiday – Netflix Original (2020) Dragons Rescue Riders Secrets of the Songwing – Netflix Original (2020) Eat Pray Love (2010) Effie Gray (2014) El Chema (2016) El final del paraíso (2019) El marginal – Netflix Original (2022) Empire State (2013) Endless Love (2014) Enough (2002) Escape from Planet Earth (2013) Everybody Knows (2019) Falsa identidad (2020) Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Netflix Original (2021) Father Christmas Is Back – Netflix Original (2021) Father Stu (2022) Final Account (2021) Five Feet Apart (2019) Fletch (1985) Flushed Away (2006) Frank & Lola (2016) Friends with Money (2006) Funan (2018) Gabby’s Dollhouse – Netflix Original (2022) Gamer (2009) Get on Up (2014) Go Dog Go – Netflix Original (2022) Good Girls (2021) Good on Paper – Netflix Original (2021) Great News (2018) Greenleaf (2020) Guest House (2020) Hachi A Dog’s Tale (2009) Hail, Caesar! (2016) Hallelujah Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (2022) Hap and Leonard (2018) Happy! (2019) Harvey Girls Forever! – Netflix Original (2020) High Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule – Netflix Original (2021) Home Adventures with Tip & Oh – Netflix Original (2018) Honey Girls (2021) House of Cards – Netflix Original (2018) I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) Imposters (2017) In a Valley of Violence (2016) Incarnate (2016) Into the Badlands (2018) It Follows (2015) Jem and the Holograms (2015) Jerry Maguire (1996) Jexi (2019) Julie & Julia (2009) Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Netflix Original (2022) Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hidden Adventure – Netflix Original (2022) Kicking and Screaming (1995) Killing Hasselhoff (2017) King Kong (2005) Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts – Netflix Original (2020) Kung Fu Panda The Dragon Knight – Netflix Original (2023) La La Land (2016) Labyrinth (1986) Leap Year (2010) Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) Les Misérables (2012) Life (1999) Lion (2016) LOL (2012) Love Beats Rhymes (2016) Loving (2016) Lowriders (2016) Lu Over the Wall (2017) Made of Honour (2008) Malverde, el santo patrón (2021) Man on a Ledge (2012) Mandela Long Walk to Freedom (2013) Margin Call (2011) Marlon (2018) Minions & More Volume 1 (2022) Minions & More Volume 2 (2022) Minions The Rise of Gru (2022) Mirai (2018) Missing Link (2019) Modest Heroes Ponoc Short Films Theatre (2018) Monster High Electrified (2017) Monster House (2006) Morbius (2022) MR. RIGHT (2015) My Girl (1991) National Security (2003) Never Back Down Revolt (2021) New Girl (2017) New in Town (2009) Nightflyers (2018) No Escape (2015) Nocturnal Animals (2016) Notting Hill (1999) Oblivion (2013) Okko’s Inn (2018) Ordinary World (2016) Ouija Origin of Evil (2016) Paddington (2014) Parenthood (1989) Peaky Blinders – Netflix Original (2022) Penguins of Madagascar The Movie (2014) Phantom Thread (2017) Philomena (2013) Piercing (2018) Pineapple Express (2008) Play Misty for Me (1971) Playing with Fire (2019) Pope Francis A Man of His Word (2018) Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015) Puss in Book Trapped in an Epic Tale – Netflix Original (2017) Queen of the South (2021) R.I.P.D. 2 Rise of the Damned (2022) Raw (2016) Reservoir Dogs (1992) Resident Evil (2002) Resident Evil Afterlife (2010) Resident Evil Apocalypse (2004) Resident Evil Retribution (2012) Rhyme Time Town – Netflix Original (2021) Rhyme Time Town Singalongs – Netflix Original (2020) Road House (1989) Rocky (1976) Rocky II (1979) Rocky III (1982) Rocky IV (1985) Rocky V (1990) Rush (2013) RV (2006) Savages (2012) Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) Scream 4 (2011) Señora Acero (2018) Search Party (2014) Seven Pounds (2008) Seventh Son (2014) She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Netflix Original (2020) Shooter (2018) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (2018) Sing 2 (2021) Skyfall (2012) Sleight (2016) Sniper Ghost Shooter (2016) Sniper Rogue Mission (2022) Solace (2015) Sorry to Bother You (2018) Southpaw (2015) Spanglish (2004) Speed Kills (2018) Spirit Riding Free – Netflix Original (2019) Spirit Riding Free Pony Tales – Netflix Original (2019) Spirit Riding Free Ride Along Adventure – Netflix Original (2020) Spirit Riding Free Riding Academy – Netflix Original (2020) Spirit Riding Free Spirit of Christmas – Netflix Original (2019) Spotless (2015) Spy Kids All the Time in the World (2011) Spy Kids Mission Critical – Netflix Original (2018) St. Vincent (2014) Stateless – Netflix Original (2020) Stepmom (1998) Still Alice (2014) Take the Ball, Pass the Ball (2018) Team Zenko Go – Netflix Original (2022) Term Life (2016) The ‘Burbs (1989) The Adventures of Puss in Boots – Netflix Original (2018) The Age of Adaline (2015) The Alpinist (2020) The Bad Guys (2022) The Baker and the Beauty (2020) The Beguiled (2017) The Best of Me (2014) The Book of Henry (2017) The Boss Baby Back in Business – Netflix Original (2020) The Boss Baby Back in the Crib – Netflix Original (2022) The Boss Baby Christmas Bonus – Netflix Original (2022) The Boss Baby Get That Baby! – Netflix Original (2020) The Boxtrolls (2014) The Darkness (2016) The Defeated – Netflix Original (2020) The DUFF (2015) The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants – Netflix Original (2019) The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space – Netflix Original (2020) The Forest (2016) The Founder (2016) The Four Seasons (1981) The Good Place (2020) The Hatton Garden Job (2018) The Imitation Game (2014) The Inmate (2018) The Interview (2014) The Invitation (2022) The Last Days (1998) The Last Kingdom – Netflix Original (2022) The Legend of Zorro (2005) The Little Vampire (2017) The Long Dumb Road (2018) The Magic Roundabout (2006) The Magicians (2020) The Mask of Zorro (1998) The Mist (2007) The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show – Netflix Original (2017) The Munsters (2022) The Nutty Professor (1996) The Nutty Professor II The Klumps (2000) The Other Side of the Mountain (1975) The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017) The Pink Panther (2006) The Pink Panther 2 (2009) The Poison Rose (2019) The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) The Quick and the Dead (1995) The Raid 2 (2014) The Railway Man (2013) The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2017) The Secret of the Greco Family (2022) The Sinner (2021) The Sparks Brothers (2021) The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween – Netflix Original (2019) The Stepfather (2009) The Sting (1973) The Stolen (2016) The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) The Vanishing (2018) The Walking Dead (2021) The Wonderful Stories from the Space Station (2021) The Yeti Adventures (2018) The Young Messiah (2016) The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) This Is 40 (2012) This Is the Night (2021) Time The Kalief Browder Story (2017) Trading Paint (2019) Tremors Shrieker Island (2020) Trollhunters Happy Birthday to You! (2017) Trollhunters Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original (2017) Trolls The Beat Goes On! – Netflix Original (2019) Tucker The Man and His Dream (1988) Tully (2018) Turbo FAST – Netflix Original (2016) Twins (1988) Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) Umma (2022) Uncharted (2022) Uncoupled – Netflix Original (2022) Undefeated (2011) Underworld (2003) Unfriended (2014) Unsolved (2018) Vampire Academy (2014) Vampires vs. the Bronx – Netflix Original (2020) Van Helsing (2021) VeggieTales in the City – Netflix Original (2017) Victoria & Abdul (2017) Voltron Legendary Defender – Netflix Original (2018) Walk of Shame (2014) Walking Tall (2004) War (2007) We Die Young (2019) We Steal Secrets The Story of WikiLeaks (2013) Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) Who We Are A Chronicle of Racism in America (2022) Wild Card (2015) Wish Upon a Unicorn (2020) Wizards Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original (2020) Woman in Gold (2015) Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) Wynonna Earp (2020) XV Beyond the Tryline (2016) You Cannot Hide (2020) You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010) Zathura A Space Adventure (2005)

Would any of the unavailable titles in the above list stop you from subscribing to Netflix because it’s locked to premium tiers? Let us know in the comments down below.