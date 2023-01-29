What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 30th to February 5th, 2023

Welcome to the second bumper week of new releases on Netflix for the year of 2023. As we enter a new month, we’ll be getting a big batch of new licensed content onto Netflix, plus a handful of big Original series and movies. Here’s everything scheduled to hit Netflix between January 30th and February 5th, 2023.

Speaking of a new month, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the complete February 2023 lineup. Plus, given this month has a lot of new additions worth talking about, you can expect us to be releasing daily new addition recaps too.

Most Anticipated New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

The first major Sony movie to hit Netflix in 2023 drops next weekend in the form of the Shawn Mendes family feature film, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Adapted from the book series by Bernard Waber, the movie tells the tale of a mute crocodile who won’t talk but certainly sings.

The movie was well-received from audiences but less-so on the critics side. Paste Magazine gave the movie a 7 out of 10 concluding:

“For kids, this won’t matter much, and Lyle is good enough that it may well have staying power at sleepovers and family movie nights for years to come. It is, however, disappointing to see a film with oodles of potential fail to stick the landing, especially when the right moves are obvious.”

The Columbia Pictures movie cast includes Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu, and Scoot McNairy.

New Amsterdam (Seasons 3-4)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Although numerous Netflix regions are losing New Amsterdam altogether, Netflix US will be going in the opposite direction in picking up the third and fourth seasons of the NBC medical drama.

That’s two new seasons added to Netflix just a few weeks since seasons 1 and 2 were added.

Freeridge (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

On My Block has long since finished, but fans of the show will want to check out the new spinoff to the show in the form of Freedridge.

Set in the same location, this coming-of-age series will see Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron unleash a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.

8 episodes drop on Friday with the original showrunner Lauren Lungerich returning.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: this list is primarily for Netflix in the United States. Other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on January 30th

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

Princess Power (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Be Melodramatic (Season 1)

Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall with Nicolas Winding Refn (2023) Netflix Original

Cunk on Earth (Season 1) Netflix Original

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (Season 1)

Legal High (Season 1)

Moment of Eighteen (Season 1)

Pamela, a love story (2023) Netflix Original

Sonic Boom (Seasons 1-2)

The Light in Your Eyes (Season 1)

The Wind Blows (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2023

All Eyes on Him (Season 1)

Arctic (2018)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) Netflix Original

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enough (2002)

Flushed Away (2006)

Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) Netflix Original

I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1)

It (2017)

Julie & Julia (2009)

La La Land (2016)

New Amsterdam (Seasons 3 & 4)

Spanglish (2004)

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011)

Stepmom (1998)

Survivor (Season 32)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6) Netflix Original

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Underworld (2003)

Warsha (2022)

Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Freeridge (Season 1) Netflix Original

Make My Day (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Class (Season 1) Netflix Original

Infiesto (2023) Netflix Original

Stromboli (2023) Netflix Original

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2)

True Spirit (2023) Netflix Original

Viking Wolf / Vikingulven (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

