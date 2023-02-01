Netflix Added 35 Movies and Series for February 1st, 2023

Pinch. Punch. First of the month. Welcome along to your roundup of what’s now streaming on Netflix in the United States for February 1st, 2023. Today, we saw 29 new movies added to the service and 6 new TV series. We’ll also check what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

Today’s new arrivals kicks off what is due to be a busy month of new additions to Netflix.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for February 1st, 2023

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Best movie trilogy of all time? The chances are The Lord of the Rings is top of that list, and today, Netflix nabbed all three movies.

Based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, these three movies masterfully adapts the tale of Frodo Baggins taking the ring of power to Mount Doom to defeat Sauron.

As we predicted a little earlier in the week, the three movies now streaming on Netflix sadly are not the beloved extended versions of the Peter Jackson trilogy.

New Amsterdam (Seasons 3-4)

A regular feature in the Netflix top 10s over the past few weeks has been New Amsterdam, the medical drama from NBC. Following the release of the first two seasons on Netflix on January 1st, we’ve now been treated to the third and fourth seasons of the show.

For those unfamiliar, New Amsterdam follows a new medical director who breaks the rules to heal the system at America’s oldest public hospital.

Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Emilie Dumay, Aurelien Leturgie

Writer: Emilie Dumay, Aurelien Leturgie

Runtime: 42 mins

Adding to Netflix’s ever-expanding library of limited docuseries today is Gunther’s Millions, the bizarre tale of a dog handler living a large luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.

Four episodes of the docu-series land on Netflix globally today.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 1st, 2023

Please note that this list primarily covers what’s now streaming on Netflix in the United States. Other countries lineups will differ.

You can find an expanded version of this list with box art, trailers, cast list, and loads more information via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

29 New Movies Added Today

Abboud at Home (2022) – TV-PG – Arabic – Two young boys must work together to stop robbers from breaking in after their family accidentally leaves them home alone during the COVID-19 lockdown.

– TV-PG – Arabic – Two young boys must work together to stop robbers from breaking in after their family accidentally leaves them home alone during the COVID-19 lockdown. All Eyes on Him (2022) – TV-14 – Arabic – A recent high school graduate struggles to navigate life’s big questions around college, employment, marriage, and the future.

– TV-14 – Arabic – A recent high school graduate struggles to navigate life’s big questions around college, employment, marriage, and the future. Arctic (2018) – PG-13 – English – Stranded in an Arctic wasteland after his plane crashes, a pilot must risk everything to help another gravely injured survivor reach safety in time.

– PG-13 – English – Stranded in an Arctic wasteland after his plane crashes, a pilot must risk everything to help another gravely injured survivor reach safety in time. Ashman (2021) – TV-PG – Arabic – Poisoned by a strange scientist posing as a soup vendor, a middle-aged father transforms into a superhero ready to fight evil and save the world.

– TV-PG – Arabic – Poisoned by a strange scientist posing as a soup vendor, a middle-aged father transforms into a superhero ready to fight evil and save the world. Bad Boys (1995) – R – English – When evidence from a $100 million drug bust gets stolen, two Miami detectives must crack the case and protect a witness before their unit gets shut down.

– R – English – When evidence from a $100 million drug bust gets stolen, two Miami detectives must crack the case and protect a witness before their unit gets shut down. Bad Boys II (2003) – R – English – Miami’s wisecracking cop duo returns to bust a ruthless drug lord amid a brutal gang war as a DEA agent joins the investigation.

– R – English – Miami’s wisecracking cop duo returns to bust a ruthless drug lord amid a brutal gang war as a DEA agent joins the investigation. Cactus Flower (2017) – TV-14 – Arabic – An eviction into the streets of Cairo starts a dreamlike journey for a young actor, an elderly diva and a streetwise youth as they search for home.

– TV-14 – Arabic – An eviction into the streets of Cairo starts a dreamlike journey for a young actor, an elderly diva and a streetwise youth as they search for home. Call Me by Your Name (2017) – R – English – In the summer of 1983, 17-year-old Elio forms a life-changing bond with his father’s charismatic research assistant Oliver in the Italian countryside.

– R – English – In the summer of 1983, 17-year-old Elio forms a life-changing bond with his father’s charismatic research assistant Oliver in the Italian countryside. Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) – PG-13 – English – When a struggling father loses custody of his daughters, he enlists the help of a hard-nosed attorney who challenges his expectations — and his heart.

– PG-13 – English – When a struggling father loses custody of his daughters, he enlists the help of a hard-nosed attorney who challenges his expectations — and his heart. Eat Pray Love (2010) – PG-13 – English – After deciding to reshape her life after divorce, Liz travels around the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love.

– PG-13 – English – After deciding to reshape her life after divorce, Liz travels around the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love. Enough (2002) – PG-13 – English – To escape an abusive marriage, a mother goes into hiding with her child — but when her obsessive husband tracks her down, she must fight for her life.

– PG-13 – English – To escape an abusive marriage, a mother goes into hiding with her child — but when her obsessive husband tracks her down, she must fight for her life. Flushed Away (2006) – PG – English – Hang on for a madcap adventure deep in the bowels of Ratropolis when high-society rat Roddy is flushed down the toilet by Sid, a common sewer rat.

– PG – English – Hang on for a madcap adventure deep in the bowels of Ratropolis when high-society rat Roddy is flushed down the toilet by Sid, a common sewer rat. It (2017) – R – English – As kids vanish throughout town, a group of outcasts must face their biggest fears — and a murderous, terrifying and seemingly invincible clown.

– R – English – As kids vanish throughout town, a group of outcasts must face their biggest fears — and a murderous, terrifying and seemingly invincible clown. Julie & Julia (2009) – PG-13 – English – Julie Powell decides to spice up her uneventful life by cooking all 524 recipes outlined in Julia Child’s classic cookbook. Inspired by a true story.

– PG-13 – English – Julie Powell decides to spice up her uneventful life by cooking all 524 recipes outlined in Julia Child’s classic cookbook. Inspired by a true story. La La Land (2016) – PG-13 – English – Career aspirations run up against bittersweet romance in modern-day Los Angeles, as two artists face a heartbreaking dilemma.

– PG-13 – English – Career aspirations run up against bittersweet romance in modern-day Los Angeles, as two artists face a heartbreaking dilemma. Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016) – R – English – Snipers ordered to protect a gas pipeline from terrorists suspect a security breach when they’re targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their location.

– R – English – Snipers ordered to protect a gas pipeline from terrorists suspect a security breach when they’re targeted by a ghost shooter who knows their location. Spanglish (2004) – PG-13 – English – A successful chef in a dysfunctional marriage forms a connection with his family’s new housekeeper, a devoted mom from Mexico who doesn’t speak English.

– PG-13 – English – A successful chef in a dysfunctional marriage forms a connection with his family’s new housekeeper, a devoted mom from Mexico who doesn’t speak English. Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011) – PG – English – Twins Rebecca and Cecil spring into action with their retired secret agent stepmother to stop a time-manipulating mastermind and his nefarious plans.

– PG – English – Twins Rebecca and Cecil spring into action with their retired secret agent stepmother to stop a time-manipulating mastermind and his nefarious plans. Stepmom (1998) – PG-13 – English – A photographer tries to earn the love of her fiancé’s children but cannot overcome their mother’s disdain… until a diagnosis changes everything.

– PG-13 – English – A photographer tries to earn the love of her fiancé’s children but cannot overcome their mother’s disdain… until a diagnosis changes everything. The Founder (2016) – PG-13 – English – After a fateful encounter with the McDonald brothers, struggling salesman Ray Kroc becomes driven to change the way hamburgers are made and sold.

– PG-13 – English – After a fateful encounter with the McDonald brothers, struggling salesman Ray Kroc becomes driven to change the way hamburgers are made and sold. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) – PG-13 – English – From the idyllic shire of the Hobbits to the smoking chasms of Mordor, Frodo Baggins embarks on his epic quest to destroy the ring of Sauron.

– PG-13 – English – From the idyllic shire of the Hobbits to the smoking chasms of Mordor, Frodo Baggins embarks on his epic quest to destroy the ring of Sauron. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – PG-13 – English – With Gollum as their guide, Frodo and Sam near Mordor — and the end of their mission — as Aragorn leads a battle against Sauron to save Gondor.

– PG-13 – English – With Gollum as their guide, Frodo and Sam near Mordor — and the end of their mission — as Aragorn leads a battle against Sauron to save Gondor. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – PG-13 – English – Gollum tracks Frodo and Sam as they set out to destroy the One Ring, while their Fellowship mates reunite with Gandalf and battle an evil legion.

– PG-13 – English – Gollum tracks Frodo and Sam as they set out to destroy the One Ring, while their Fellowship mates reunite with Gandalf and battle an evil legion. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) – PG-13 – English – A newly single father determined to lift himself and his son out of poverty works his way up from the bottom at a stock brokerage firm.

– PG-13 – English – A newly single father determined to lift himself and his son out of poverty works his way up from the bottom at a stock brokerage firm. Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) – PG-13 – English – A nightclub singer’s life — and heart — begins to change when her sister’s kids and a kind boarder come to live with her and challenge her in new ways.

– PG-13 – English – A nightclub singer’s life — and heart — begins to change when her sister’s kids and a kind boarder come to live with her and challenge her in new ways. Uncle Naji 2 (2021) – TV-14 – Arabic – Uncle Naji enlists the help of his grandfather to rid the demons from his restaurant, but an ancient artifact gets them in trouble with a gang.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Uncle Naji enlists the help of his grandfather to rid the demons from his restaurant, but an ancient artifact gets them in trouble with a gang. Underworld (2003) – R – English – A vampire warrior begins to question her mission in the ancient war between the undead and werewolves when she falls for a human under her protection.

– R – English – A vampire warrior begins to question her mission in the ancient war between the undead and werewolves when she falls for a human under her protection. Unknown (2011) – PG-13 – English – After waking from a coma, a professor finds that he’s being impersonated by another man and must fight to prove his identity.

– PG-13 – English – After waking from a coma, a professor finds that he’s being impersonated by another man and must fight to prove his identity. Warsha (2022) – TV-MA – Arabic – Replacing a deceased colleague, a Syrian crane operator accepts a job under rough conditions, only to find a new sense of self above the city of Beirut.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – A silhouetted suspect moves to the crime-infested town of Beika with murder in mind, in this spinoff spoof of “Detective Conan.”

– TV-14 – Japanese – A silhouetted suspect moves to the crime-infested town of Beika with murder in mind, in this spinoff spoof of “Detective Conan.” Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series ) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.

– TV-MA – English – A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage. I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese – An ex-high school teacher becomes the live-in manager of a dormitory occupied by a failing boyband and joins them in their dream to become top artists.

– TV-PG – Japanese – An ex-high school teacher becomes the live-in manager of a dormitory occupied by a failing boyband and joins them in their dream to become top artists. New Amsterdam (Seasons 3-4) – TV-14 – English – One of America’s oldest hospitals welcomes a new maverick director in Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps up to change the status quo and save patients’ lives.

– TV-14 – English – One of America’s oldest hospitals welcomes a new maverick director in Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps up to change the status quo and save patients’ lives. Survivor (Season 32) – TV-PG – English – In this long-running reality competition series, players battle the elements and each other as they vie for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

– TV-PG – English – In this long-running reality competition series, players battle the elements and each other as they vie for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Teams of the UK’s most talented pastry chefs compete to be crowned the crème de la crème, but only one duo can rise to the top.

Netflix Top 10s for February 1st, 2023

Can anything stop Ginny & Georgia? It continues to top the charts and on the movie front, You People is still doing the numbers despite enormous competition from the second Minions movie currently exclusively streaming on Netflix.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ginny & Georgia You People 2 Lockwood & Co. Minions: The Rise of Gru 3 La chica de nieve Narvik 4 New Amsterdam Sing 2 5 That ’90s Show Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 6 Wednesday Trolls 7 The Walking Dead All Quiet on the Western Front 8 Record of Ragnarok The Price of Family 9 Vikings: Valhalla Bullet Train 10 Love Island The Bad Guys

What are you checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.