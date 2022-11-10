It’s going to be another fantastic month of new k-dramas to round off another extremely strong year for k-dramas on Netflix. There are some great new shows arriving, and some equally great returning weekly dramas. Here are the new k-dramas on Netflix in December 2022.

In case you missed them, we’ve also kept track of the latest k-drama releases in November 2022.

N = Netflix Orignal

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2022

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joon Sang

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, December 10th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday and Sunday

While it has been given its own title, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow is part 2 of Alchemy of Souls, released earlier this year on Netflix. The series reached a rating high of 9.9% for the series finale and was extremely popular on Netflix around the world. We expect Light and Shadow to be equally popular. It has fewer episodes with only ten that will be spread across five weekends.

Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho, holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which all of the country’s people discuss. A known troublemaker, Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body but becomes his servant, and in secret begins teaching Jang Wook how to fight.

New Netflix K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2022

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Im Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yeom Hye Ran

Netflix Release Date: Friday, December 30th, 2022

We previously thought that The Glory would be released in 2023, but thanks to our sources we learned that The Glory will be a great way to cap off another fantastic of k-dramas on Netflix in 2022.

Moon Dong Eun dreamed of becoming an architect in her high-school days. However, after suffering from a brutally violent attack by her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully married, has a child, and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her revenge plan against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2022

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Historical | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Won Young, Kim Eui Sung, Yoo Sun Ho

Netflix Finale Date: December 4th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

As of the 8th episode, Under the Queen’s Umbrella has entered the top 20 highest-rated cable television series of all time in South Korea. Performing extremely well both in Korea and on Netflix around the world, we suspect the finale could see the k-drama rise even higher up the ranks.

Within the palace exist some troublemaker princes who cause nothing but headaches for the royal family and are about to be turned into proper crown princes. Their mother, Im Hwa Ryeong, is the wife of a great king. But instead of having an aura of elegance and grace, she is a prickly, sensitive, and hot-tempered queen. Once more serene, she changed since people kept pushing her buttons. She is a queen who sometimes abandons her pride and is even known to swear! Every day of her life is full of trials, but she withstands them, all for the sake of her children.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo, Joo Hyun Young, Shim So Young

Netflix Finale Date: December 13th, 2022 | New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday

At the time of writing Behind Every Star has yet to be released on Netflix, but we are fully expecting it to be another smash hit for the streaming service.

At Method Entertainment, a major management company, general director Ma Tae Oh uses his extraordinary strategic mind to achieve what he wants. However, this puts him at odds with the workaholic and competitive manager of 14 years Cheon Je.

What k-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments below!