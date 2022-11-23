Netflix K-Drama ‘The Interest of Love’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in December 2022

A brand new weekly romantic k-drama series is coming to Netflix in December 2022. The Interest of Love, a late but exciting arrival to end 2022 will star Yoo Yeon Sok and Moon Ga Young. Here’s everything we know so far about The Interest of Love on Netflix.

The Interest of Love is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama written by screenwriters Lee Hyun Jung, Lee Seo Hyun, and director Jo Young Min. The series will be broadcast in South Korea on the South Korean cable network jTBC.

When is The Interest of Love coming to Netflix?

We’re still waiting for the official confirmation of the exact date, but we can confirm that The Interest of Love is coming to Netflix in December.

If The Interest of Love follows the same schedule as other internationally licensed Netflix series then the first episode will debut the same day as its premiere on the South Korean cable network jTBC, Wednesday, December 21st, 2022.

The k-drama will have a total of 16 episodes. New episodes will be released every Wednesday and Thursday until the series finale on February 9th, 2022.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episode Netflix Release Date jTBC Broadcast Date 1 21/12/2022 21/12/2022 2 22/12/2022 22/12/2022 3 28/12/2022 28/12/2022 4 29/12/2022 29/12/2022 5 04/01/2023 04/01/2023 6 05/01/2023 05/01/2023 7 11/01/2023 11/01/2023 8 12/01/2023 12/01/2023 9 18/01/2023 18/01/2023 2 19/01/2023 19/01/2023 11 25/01/2023 25/01/2023 12 26/01/2023 26/01/2023 13 01/02/2023 01/02/2023 14 02/02/2023 02/02/2023 15 09/02/2023 09/02/2023 16 09/02/0202 09/02/0202

What is the plot of The Interest of Love?

The synopsis and characters descriptions have been sourced from Naver and Soompi:

Takes place at Nara Bank’s Yeongpo branch, which is celebrating the 99th anniversary of its foundation. The story focuses on the scandalous office romance between the characters Ha Sang Soo, Ahn Soo Young, Park Mi Kyung, and Jung Jong Hyun. Ha Sang Soo, the senior head of the comprehensive consultation team at Nara Bank’s Yeongpo branch. Ha Sang Soo has had this position for three years already, and he is a handsome, intelligent, and sturdy person who will not waver in the face of life’s difficulties. Although he is an upright character, Ha Sang Soo is not cold or too formal but rather warmhearted with a humorous side. Not to mention, he has an athletic form fit for a national athlete rather than a bank employee. He entered his job as the top employee from Nara Bank’s training center, so he is very popular but also the source of envy for many others. Ahn Soo Young is a fourth-year chief bank teller at Nara Bank’s Yeongpo branch. Known as the goddess of Yeongpo branch, she possesses gorgeous looks and a sweet voice. She started off as a part-time teller and is now a fourth-year chief, but she seems to be forever stuck at that level.

Who are the cast members of The Interest of Love?

Yoo Yeon Seok plays the lead role of Ha Sang Soo. Already familiar to Netflix subscribers, Yoo Yeon Seok recently starred in Narco Saints, and in both seasons of Hospital Playlist. Outside of Netflix, he has starred in other popular dramas such as Reply 1994 and Dr. Romantic.

Moon Ga Young plays the lead role of Ahn Soo Young. The Interest of Love will be the actress’ Netflix k-drama debut, but some k-drama fans may recognize her from her recent roles in series such as Link: Eat, Love, Kill, True Beauty, and Find Me in Your Memory.

Geum Sae Rok plays the lead role of Park Mi Kyung. Another actress making their Netflix debut, Geum Sae Rok recently starred in popular dramas such as Youth of May, Class of Lies, and The Fiery Priest.

Jung Ga Ram plays the lead role of Jung Jong Hyun. Netflix subscribers will recognize Jung Ga Ram from his appearance in originals such as When the Camellia Blooms and Love Alarm.

In the supporting roles are Moon Tae Yu (Hospital Playlist), Oh Dong Min (Romance Bible), Jung Jae Sung (Doctor John), Park Hyung Soo (Happiness), Yoon Yoo Sun (The Birth of a Nation), Seo Jung Yeon (Reborn Rich), Lee Hwa Ryong (Bad and Crazy), Yang Jo Ah (Hospital Playlist), Lee Si Hoon (All of Us Are Dead), Jo In (Crazy Love), Oh So Hyun (The Sound of Magic), Park Yoon Hee (Becoming Witch), Park Mi Hyun (Law School) and Park Sung Geun (Insider).

Are you going to be watching The Interest of Love on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!