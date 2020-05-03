Is Netflix Reviving ‘Mouse Guard’ from 20th Century Fox?

Mouse Guard is likely to be one of the new projects Netflix is working on with its output deal with Boom! Studios but a production weekly drop seems to suggest Netflix may be reviving the binned 20th Century Fox project.

In case you missed the news, Netflix signed a first-look deal with the comic book publisher Boom! Studios in April 2020. It joins the main first look deals Netflix has but in particular, joins Dark Horse comics and MillarWorld.

Among the projects announced thus far is the upcoming feature film The Unsound plus Lumberjanes is also reportedly in development as a feature film too.

That leads us to Mouse Guard.

As of yet, Netflix and Boom! Studios have yet to announce any official projects.

However, in a production weekly drop released on April 22nd, it lists Mouse Guard as a project in development for Netflix.

What’s interesting about the project is that it highly resembles the 20th Century Fox project that was canned during the Disney acquisition of the studio. Notably, test footage was later released (seen below) that gave a glimpse into what was expected from the movie.

In the Production Weekly guide, it lists Mouse Guard as a project in development. It includes Idris Elba, Andry Serkis, Samson Kayo and Jack Whitehall in the cast who were all involved in the original project.

In addition, it lists Matt Reeves, Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and David Starke as producers.

Notably, however, it doesn’t list Wes Ball who was involved as the director in the original project.

For now, you can take all of this with a pinch of salt but given the test footage looks pretty developed, it could be the case that Netflix is picking up and running with the old project to save starting from scratch.

We’ve reached out to Boom! Studios and Netflix for comment.

Would you like to see the original project for Mouse Guard come to Netflix? Let us know down below.