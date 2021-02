First Early Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Welcome to an extremely early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of March 2021. Below, we’ll list all the TV series, movies whether that be licensed or Netflix Originals below.

If you’re after a bigger breakdown of the Netflix Originals coming in March 2021, we’re working on that separately and you can also find our April 2021 Netflix Originals list too.

Now let’s dive into what’s set to arrive in March 2021.

As a quick note, this list will be updated every couple of days if there are new titles to report on. We typically learn of Netflix Originals first with some licensed titles listed 30 days before they’re due to hit. We will also get an expanded list from Netflix towards the end of February.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in March 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Banyuki (2009) – Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore.

– Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore. How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018) – German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell.

– German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell. Invictus (2009) – Biopic about Nelson Mandella (played by Morgan Freeman) looking to unite the country with Rugby.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman.

– Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Word Party (Season 5) N – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

Moxie (2021) N – Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Anime mecha series set in the Legendary Pacific Rim franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Yes Day (2021) N – Family movie starring Jennifer Garner about parents who cannot say no to their children’s requests.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Struggle Alley (2021) N – Turkish drama about a man working in an impoverished neighborhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 19th

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss.

What are you looking forward to watching in March? Let us know in the comments below.