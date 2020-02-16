First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2020

Welcome to your first look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States in March 2020. Here we’ll be constantly updating the list of new movies, TV series, specials and documentaries on the way throughout the month of March.

It’s going to be a big month when it comes to Netflix Originals with the much-anticipated return of Ozark season 3 headlining most people’s lists.

As always, you can find an expanded list of all the Netflix Originals due out throughout the month of March in our list here. For the Brits among you, we’ve got your preview for March as well and don’t forget everyone outside of the US and Canada will also get the new batch of Studio Ghibli titles too.

Note: this is an early preview of what’s coming to Netflix in March. We’ll have more titles announced in the leading weeks to the month and more throughout the month too.

New Weekly Episodes in March 2020

Crash Landing on You (Season 1) – New episodes Sundays

– New episodes Sundays Find Yourself (Season 1) – New episodes Sundays

– New episodes Sundays Itaewon Class (Season 1) – New episodes Fridays

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1) – Anime series Note: this has been listed to be added several times so far in 2020 so pinch of salt.

– Anime series Note: this has been listed to be added several times so far in 2020 so pinch of salt. Babylon Berlin (Season 3) N – Set in the late 1920s in Berlin, crime political drama continues.

– Set in the late 1920s in Berlin, crime political drama continues. Cop Out (2010) – Action comedy starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan where Jimmy’s rare baseball cards are robbed.

– Action comedy starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan where Jimmy’s rare baseball cards are robbed. Frank & Lola (2016) – Matthew Ross writes and directs this romantic drama set in Las Vegas and Paris.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) – Romantic drama starring Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Emma Stone. About a womanizer haunted by the ghosts of his past girlfriends.

– Romantic drama starring Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Emma Stone. About a womanizer haunted by the ghosts of his past girlfriends. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) – Romantic comedy about several interconnecting story arcs. Features Ginnifer Goodwin and Jennifer Aniston.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – Dreamworks animated movie about the dragon warrior coming to terms with his past and stop the new peacock villain in town.

– Dreamworks animated movie about the dragon warrior coming to terms with his past and stop the new peacock villain in town. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) – The first adaptation of the Lemony Snicket book series before Netflix came along.

– The first adaptation of the Lemony Snicket book series before Netflix came along. Life as We Know It (2010) – Romance starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel about two single adults become caregivers when their mutual friends die in an accident.

– Romance starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel about two single adults become caregivers when their mutual friends die in an accident. Semi-Pro (2008) – Sports comedy starring Will Ferrell.

– Sports comedy starring Will Ferrell. The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Season 3) – National Geographic series presented by Morgan Freeman looking at religion.

Valentine’s Day (2010) – Another romantic comedy for the first of the month about intertwining couples and singles in Los Angeles over Valentine’s Day. Features Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, and Jessica Alba.

– Another romantic comedy for the first of the month about intertwining couples and singles in Los Angeles over Valentine’s Day. Features Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, and Jessica Alba. Voice (Season 1) – South Korean drama about a detective whose wife is killed by a serial murderer and teams up with a rookie cop to get revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

Castlevania (Season 3) N – Animated adult series set in the video game franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 6th

Paradise PD (Part 2) N – More outrageous episodes from the creators of Brickleberry.

– More outrageous episodes from the creators of Brickleberry. Spenser Confidential (2020) N – Mark Wahlberg action movie about an ex-felon going back to his roots in Boston’s criminal underworld.

The Protector (Season 3) N – Third season of the Turkish supernatural drama.

– Third season of the Turkish supernatural drama. Ugly Delicious (Season 2) N – David Chang returns for more delicious episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Dirty Money (Season 2) N – Documentary series looking at corrupt and shady businesses/organizations.

– Documentary series looking at corrupt and shady businesses/organizations. The Circle (Brazilian Portuguese) (Season 1) N – Regional variant of the reality series game show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 13th

Beastars (Season 1) N – Mystery romance anime series.

– Mystery romance anime series. Kingdom (Season 2) N – Second season of the South Korean zombie series.

– Second season of the South Korean zombie series. Lost Girls (2020) N – Mystery thriller about a women’s daughter disappearing but after the police fails her, she tries to find an answer on our own.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Thomas & Friends (Season 24) – The classic kids series makes its exclusive debut on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 20th

Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series) N – Octavia Spencer jumps into the role of the historic figure, Madam C.J. Walker.

– Octavia Spencer jumps into the role of the historic figure, Madam C.J. Walker. The Letter for the King (Season 1) N – Dutch kids series

– Dutch kids series Ultras (2020) N – Italian sports movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 25th

The Occupant (2020) N – Spanish sports movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 26th

7Seeds (Season 2) N – Return of the anime sci-fi series

– Return of the anime sci-fi series Unorthodox (Mini-series) N – New German series from the creator of Deutschland 83.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 27th

Ozark (Season 3) N – More episodes of the crime drama featuring the Byrde family.

What are you looking forward to seeing in March? Let us know in the comments down below.