Mr. Iglesias Not Returning for Season 3; Canceled at Netflix

Gabriel Iglesias is hanging up his teacher boots as school is out for Mr. Iglesias which will not be returning for part 4 or a full third season (however you want to label it). The show was canceled alongside three other comedy shows in July 2021.

Mr. Iglesias was a comedy series that premiered on Netflix back in June 2019 (so roughly 2 years ago). It was originally commissioned for 10 episodes as part of its first season which released all at once.

Season 2 was split into two parts (part 1 consisting of 6 episodes and the second with 5) which released on Netflix in June and December 2020 respectively.

Since the introduction of Netflix’s top 10 feature in March 2020, the show only managed to feature in the US top 10 for 10 days. Other regions were less or they didn’t feature at all.

The show is one of the best-ranked Netflix Original sitcoms on Netflix with it carrying a 7.1/10 on IMDb.

In December, we spoke to Tucker Albrizzi who stars in the show who expressed his and the team’s good intentions to return for a fourth part. He told us what we could’ve expected from a fourth part (or third season) saying:

“I would definitely love to see some more about Walt’s absentee dad, as that seems like something that has been talked about for the past couple of seasons. Also, you can’t go wrong with some more interaction between the students and the teachers.”

The cancelation came on July 2nd where it was announced Mr. Iglesias alongside Bonding, Country Comfort and The Crew had all been canceled.

Mr. Iglesias also featured in the crossover event that released in 2020 called Game-on A Comedy Crossover Event. Only one show that featured in that crossover remains with The Big Show Show canceled after a single season (it did go on to get a Christmas special, however) and Ashley Garcia canned after a similar three seasons (and a name change midway through releasing). Family Reunion is currently renewed for another season.

Gabriel Iglesias will continue working with Netflix despite this cancelation. He’s currently working on a brand new stand-up special that’ll sit beside his two previously commissioned Netflix Original standups.

Are you sad to see Mr. Iglesias canceled at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.