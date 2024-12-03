‘Karma’ Netflix K-Drama Thriller: Post-Production, 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

The exciting upcoming South Korean thriller series Karma is in post-production at Netflix. The series, which features a star-studded cast, is expected to be released on Netflix in the first half of 2025. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Karma, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Karma (working title) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime thriller directed and written by Lee Il Hyung. The series is a co-production between Moonlight Film and Baram Pictures. The former is the studio behind the Netflix crime drama Narco-Saints, while the latter produced orginals such as Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Song of the Bandits, Behind Every Star and Castaway Diva.

What is the plot of Karma?

In their press release, Netflix released a synopsis for Karma;

“In Karma (WT), disparate lives intertwine under the ominous shadow of an unbreakable fate. The story revolves around a witness to an accident, a physician traumatized by nightmares, a man whose world was upended by an unexpected event, and another man drowning in private loans. Each one is bound by the inescapable ties of a terrible destiny, weaving a gripping crime thriller following those trapped by ill-fated entanglements.”

Who are the cast members of Karma?

Park Hae Soo will be familiar to millions worldwide thanks to his role as Cha Jae Hwan (No. 218) in Squid Game. He also starred in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist in the role of Berlin and recently starred in Narco-Saints in the role of Choi Chang Ho. The Korean actor is one of Netflix’s most recognizable and well-known actors for his roles that blur the lines between hero and villain.

Netflix has provided some details about Park’s character;

“Park’s character witnesses a mysterious accident and ends up making a deal that leads him down a path of no return.”

Shin Min Ah is most well-known to Netflix subscribers for her leading roles in romantic dramas such as Our Blues and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

Netflix has provided some details about Shin’s character;

“Takes on the role of a doctor who continues to suffer from childhood trauma and one day runs into someone she never wanted to see again. Her character experiences emotions that run the gamut between cold revenge and deep inner pain.”

Lee Hee Jun isn’t as recognizable as some other actors cast in Karma. However, some will recognize him for guest appearances in dramas such as Behind Every Star and Vincenzo. He will star in a leading role in the upcoming K-drama Murder DIEary.

Netflix has provided some details about Lee’s character;

“Plays a debt-ridden man who used private loans to invest in cryptocurrency only to see his money take a nosedive. Threatened by loan sharks, he becomes desperate enough to do anything to free himself from their grip, drawing viewers into a world of enduring fate enmeshed with inescapable chains.”

Kim Sung Kyun was recently seen in both seasons of D.P. and had a leading role in the weekly drama Divorce Attorney Shin.

Netflix has provided some details about Kim’s character;

“Plays a character who finds himself entangled in a web of misfortune when he unfairly loses his job and is entrusted with a task involving a large sum from a client.”

Lee Kwang Soo hasn’t been seen in a Netflix drama since Live. He is most well known for roles in movies such as The Pirates 2: The Last Royal Treasure and Sinkhole.

Netflix has provided some details about Lee’s character;

“He plays a successful doctor who runs a private clinic in Gangnam and can have anything his heart desires including luxury cars and women. One incident turns the life of this carefree, well-to-do doctor upside down in the blink of an eye. But he reveals his true integrity when confronted with adversity.”

Gong Seung Yeon has yet to star in a Netflix drama, and will be making her debut in Karma. So far the actress has made a name for herself in the K-drama First Responders.

Netflix has provided some details about Gong’s character;

“The First Responders, plays the doctor’s girlfriend, a dangerously charming seductress.”

What is the production status of Karma?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

It remains unclear the exact timeline of when production took place, but we understand that filming has already concluded on Karma and that the series is currently in post-production.

When is the Karma Netflix release date?

Karma will be released on Netflix in 2025. We’re speculating that we’ll see Karma on Netflix in the first half of 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching Karma on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!