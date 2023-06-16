New K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2023

July will continue the trend of excellent new K-dramas arriving on Netflix in 2023. This month sees the welcome return of The Uncanny Counter, new exciting weekly dramas, and the potential return of D.P.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2023

D.P. (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | New Episodes: 6

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, Son Seok Koo, Ji Jin Hee

Netflix Release Date: July 2023 TBA

We’re still waiting for Netflix to officially confirm that the second season of D.P. is coming in July 2023. But if the exciting new season can build upon the success of the first then subscribers will be in for a treat.

A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2023

The Uncanny Counter: Counter Punch (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | New Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan

Netflix Release Date: July 29th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time of writing fans who waited patiently for the return of The Uncanny Counter only have to wait till the end of July. 12 more action-packed demon-hunting episodes await.

Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in July 2023

King the Land (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Ahn Se Ha

Netflix Finale Date: August 6th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time this preview goes live King the Land has yet to debut on Netflix, but we know the majority of the episodes will be released throughout July 2023. We can’t wait to see how the new K-drama performs over the next several weeks.

Graceful, charismatic, intelligent, and chic, the heir of King Group Goo Won has everything but memories of his mother. In an attempt to recover his memory, he returns to King Hotel. Known as King Hotel’s queen of smiles and hospitality, Cheon Sa-rang worked her way up from the front desk to now work at the glamorous “King the Land” space, where she meets Goo Won.

See You in My 19th Life (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, Ahn Dong Goo, Kim Shi Ah

Netflix Finale Date: July 23rd, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Just like King the Land, we’re yet to see See You in My 19th Life debut on Netflix. We expect it will be a tough competition with who comes out on top.

Jieum Ban has an extraordinary ability: she can remember the memories of all her past lives. After her previous life is cut short by a tragic accident, she sets out to reconnect with the people of her past life in her current one. Will memories of her 18th life sabotage romance in her 19th? Or will love endure across different lives?

