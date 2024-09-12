‘The Price of Confession’ Netflix K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & 2025 Release

K-Dramas Netflix News and Previews

The Price of Confession is a new South Korean thriller series directed by Lee Jeong Hyo, who also directed Crash Landing on You. A talented cast has been assembled, and filming has begun, but details of the series are still limited. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Price of Confession is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller series directed by Lee Jeong Hyo (Doona!, Crash Landing on You) and written by Kwon Jong Kwan (Proof of Innocence).

What is the plot of The Price of Confession?

A full synopsis has yet to be revealed. However, we do have two character descriptions:

Art teacher Ahn Yoon Soo’s peaceful dreams are shattered when an unexpected incident upends her life. Despite the hurdles, her resolve is strong.

Mo Eun is a mysterious woman whose identity is unknown. Due to her antisocial tendencies, everyone fears her, but she reaches a hand out to Yoon Soo, opening up a new world.

Who are the cast members of The Price of Confession?

Jeon Do Yeon plays Ahn Yoon Soo. The actress last starred in a Netflix Original in 2023, the romantic drama Crash Course in Romance and the action movie Kill Bok Soon. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in K-dramas such as Lost, The Good Wife, and Until We Can Love.

Jeon Do Yeon The Price Of Confession K Drama Netflix

Picture: Jeon Do Yeon in Crash Course in Romance (left) and Kill Bok Soon (right)

Kim Go Eun plays Mo Eun. Last seen on Netflix, the 2022 tvN Little Women, the actress has starred in the extremely popular K-dramas Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in movies such as Exhuma, Hero, and Tune for Love.

Kim Go Eun The Price Of Confession K Drama Netflix

Picture: Kim Go Eun in Goblin (left) and in The King: Eternal Monarch (right)

Park Hae Soo plays Baek Dong Hoon. The actor has been featured on many Netflix projects, including Money Heist Korea, Squid Game, Racket Boys, Persona, Memories of the Alhambra, and Prison Playbook. He will also star in the upcoming Netflix film The Great Flood.

Park Hae Soo The Price Of Confession K Drama Netflix

Picture: Park Hae Soo in Money Heist Korea (left) and Squid Game (right)

Jin Seon Kyu plays Jang Jeong Gu. He has starred in multiple Netflix K-dramas, King the Land, The Uncanny Counter, Vincenzo, Kingdom, Be Melodramatic, and Mr. Sunshine. However, his most significant role in a Netflix Original is as Tiger Park in the sci-fi blockbuster Space Sweepers.

Jin Seon Kyu The Price Of Confession K Drama Netflix

Picture: Jin Seon Kyu in Space Sweepers (left) and The Uncanny Counter (right)

What is the production status of The Price of Confession?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming reportedly began in late August 2024 and is now scheduled to end in late December 2024.

When is the Price of Confession coming to Netflix?

With filming due to end in late December 2024, we’re now expecting a late Summer 2025 release.

Are you looking forward to watching The Price of Confession on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

