new k dramas on netflix in june 2023

June is already shaping up to be an extremely great month for Netflix. With some impressive weekly titles headed your way, not to mention the return of other weekly dramas, there’s no shortage of K-dramas to watch in June 2023.

In case you missed them, we’ve also kept track of the latest K-drama releases in May 2023.

N = Netflix Original

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Bloodhounds (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Sae Ron, Park Sung Woong, Heo Joon Ho

Netflix Release Date: Friday, June 9th, 2023

What’s in store for subscribers with Bloodhounds has yet to be fully revealed by Netflix. Some of the most exciting dramas coming out of the Korean peninsula for Netflix have been from the action genre, with titles such as My Name, Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and Sweet Home paving the way for Bloodhounds.

In order to pay off their debt, three daring youths jump into the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful who prey on the weak.

New Weekly K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in June 2023

King the Land (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ha, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Ahn Se Ha

Netflix Release Date: June 17th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Graceful, charismatic, intelligent, and chic, the heir of King Group Goo Won has everything but memories of his mother. In an attempt to recover his memory, he returns to King Hotel. Known as King Hotel’s queen of smiles and hospitality, Cheon Sa-rang worked her way up from the front desk to now work at the glamorous “King the Land” space, where she meets Goo Won.

See You in My 19th Life (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, Ahn Dong Goo, Kim Shi Ah

Netflix Release Date: June 17th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, there are a lot of fans who simply can’t wait to see the live-action adaptation come to life. Between King the Land, and See You in My 19th Life, June, and July could be extremely fruitful months for Netflix.

Jieum Ban has an extraordinary ability: she can remember the memories of all her past lives. After her previous life is cut short by a tragic accident, she sets out to reconnect with the people of her past life in her current one. Will memories of her 18th life sabotage romance in her 19th? Or will love endure across different lives?

Returning Weekly K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Medical | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Chul, Myung Se Bin, Min Woo Hyuk, Song Ji Ho

Netflix Finale Date: June 4th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Doctor Cha is doing some incredible numbers, and at the time of writing, there’s still the 2nd half of the season for it to become a record-breaker. Currently sat in 14th as the highest-rated cable drama of all time, just over 1% higher will see the drama pushed into the top ten.

It tells the story of a medical graduate turned housewife but decided to return to the medical field, and a doctor husband who maintains a perfect dual life. He is great at his job and he is also great at cheating on his wife.

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) N

Episodes: 14

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Ra Mi Ran, Lee Do Hyun, Ahn Eun Jin, Yoo In Soo, Choi Moo Sung

Netflix Finale Date: June 8th, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday, Thursday

The Good Bad Mother is doing great numbers for a drama that has landed the midweek timeslot. While it may not become a record breaker, it’s still one of the most successful mid-week dramas to land on Netflix for some time.

A drama about a mother, Young Soon, who has lived for her child all her life, and her son, prosecutor Kang Ho, who suffers from amnesia in an unexpected accident and goes back to being a child.

Which K-dramas will you be watching on Netflix in June 2023? Let us know in the comments below!