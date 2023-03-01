New Netflix Mobile Games: All The Announced Game Releases Coming Soon

Netflix’s gaming efforts continuously ramp up as it hosts over 50 mobile games following its launch in November 2021, but what’s coming next? Here are all the upcoming games coming soon to Netflix in 2023 & beyond.

Want to see the games Netflix already has? We’ve got a separate list of all the released Netflix mobile games here, including Stranger Things 3, Lucky Luna, Into the Breach, Exploding Kittens, and a few dozen more.

Before we dive in, we want to give a quick shoutout to the YouTube Channel Netflix Gamer, who has given us numerous tips on upcoming Netflix Games for a while now and is a great source of information on Netflix Games.

Dated Netflix Games Coming Soon to Netflix

Terra Nil

Coming to Netflix Games: March 28th

From Devolver Digital is a new strategy city-building game that’ll see you fighting off climate change. Free Lives develop the game, and the game is also set to receive a PC release shortly.

Here’s the official description:

“Terra Nil is a reverse city builder about ecosystem reconstruction. Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna. Then clean up, leaving the environment pristine. Subverting the builder genre, Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment”

Mobile Games Coming Soon to Netflix

Untitled Assassin’s Creed Game

Alongside the news that Netflix is developing a live-action series based on its Assassin’s Creed property, Ubisoft announced at Forward that they’re also working on a new mobile experience.

Per their press release, “For players on the go, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be a AAA RPG action-adventure mobile game set in ancient China.”

Compass Point West

First released on app stores all the way back in 2015, Netflix at Tudum 2022 announced that it’ll be refreshed and headed to Netflix Games shortly. It comes to Netflix via their acquisition of NextGames.

Here’s the official description of the game:

“Claim territory in the Wild West and defeat the evil domination plans of Orville Driller and his henchmen. Compass Point: West is a smokin’ hot and totally FREE new strategy action game! Build and run your own Wild West town and use your tough town Sheriff and his trusty sidekicks to protect it – don’t let Driller and his henchmen get their filthy hands on the black gold beneath your land! Explore the open frontier as you free other towns from the corrupt outlaws of Mr. O. Driller’s evil oil conglomerate!”

Dungeon Boss: Respawned

Coming from Boss Fight Games (now an internal Netflix studio after they acquired it in 2022) is a remaster of the popular turn-based strategy RPG.

Teased for the Respawned version of the game are “all-new heroes to summon, lands to explore, and bad guys to battle. Get ready for the most legendary Dungeon Boss experience yet!”

La Casa De Papel: The Game

It’s been a while since Money Heist wrapped up on Netflix with its final season, but Netflix, as you’re no doubt aware, isn’t done with the franchise. A Korean spin-off has already been released and a Berlin spin-off is in the works, but now we’ve got word we’ll also see a video game adaptation.

The Colombian video game development studio, KillaSoft, is developing the game.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“When an old friend of the Professor’s comes calling to cash-in a favor, the La Casa de Papel crew is pulled into a heist to rob a shady billionaire’s casino in Monaco”

Highwater

Published by Rogue Games and developed by Demagog Studio, Highwater is a 3D tactical turn-based strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic urban world amid the great climate catastrophe.

“Highwater thrusts players into a stunning vision of a climate change apocalypse and then challenges them to survive the aftermath,” teased Matt Casamassina, Rogue CEO.

Mighty Quest

Also coming from Ubisoft is a new mobile game described as a “new rogue-lite-inspired Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.”

The original game was released in 2019, but servers shut down on the free-to-play version in September 2022.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

First released in August 2020 on PC, this game from Nodding Head Games and Super.com is now making the jump to Netflix Games.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new game:

“Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.”

Shadow And Bone: Destinies

Coming to Netflix in 2023

Following the Shadow and Bone season 2 news from day 1 of Geeked Week, where we got the news that the second season had wrapped filming, Netflix unveiled that the series will also be getting a video game.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Play as your favorite characters and journey across the world of the Grishaverse in a narrative adventure to fulfill their destinies. Along the way, you’ll need to make decisions that will determine the course of your journey.”

The Queen’s Gambit: Chess

Any guesses as to what sort of game this will be? If you guessed soccer, go get your head checked.

It’s chess, of course, with many of the faces you saw in the TV series making an appearance. We’ve known about The Queen’s Gambit getting the video game treatment for quite some time, as we reported earlier in 2022.

Here’s how Netflix describes the game:

“Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. From players new to the game to chess masters, this immersive experience that pays homage to the award-winning drama has something for everyone.”

Vikings: Valhalla

Confirmed for 2023 is a mobile strategy game to go alongside the Netflix Original series Vikings: Valhalla.

Per a press release from TiltingPoint Games:

“In the new strategy game Vikings: Valhalla, players will take their place as leaders of fierce Viking clans and build formidable settlements. As their following grows, they will wage war and expand their influence across the continent. It will take strength, cunning and ingenuity to claim a stake through the ever-changing balance of power.”

