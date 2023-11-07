‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 6 Confirms 2024 Netflix Release

Just as most predicted, Netflix has confirmed as part of Geeked Week that The Dragon Prince will be back for season 6 in 2024.

On Netflix since 2018, The Dragon Prince has been one of Netflix’s biggest and best fantasy animated series aimed at kids. Developed by Wonderstorm, we’ve seen five seasons released thus far, with the most recent fifth season of the show released on Netflix on July 23rd, 2023. That was a few days early, with the show initially set to return on July 27th.

As part of the Geeked Week 2023 celebrations (where more than 48 shows, movies, and games are being showcased), The Dragon Prince featured with Netflix debuting a new poster for the sixth and penultimate season.

The 2024 release window confirmation is expected, given the way that the phases of the show have worked thus far and most recent seasons being produced back-to-back.

Phase one was dubbed The Dragon Prince Saga, and Phase 2 has been dubbed Mystery of Aaravos, which will conclude with season 6.

Phase 3 will only include a single season, which will be the seventh and final season of the show.

Each season (named a book) has had a title, which is as follows:

Book 1: Moon

Book 2: Sky

Book 3: Sun

Book 4: Earth

Book 5: Ocean

Book 6: Stars

The sixth book name was unveiled at NYCC in October 2023, where a new sneak peek was also shown off to audiences but has yet to be shown to general audiences.

This is not the only Geeked Week announcement for The Dragon Prince this week. We can confirm another The Dragon Prince announcement scheduled for Thursday’s livestream that kicks off at 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET, or 8 PM GMT. It’s not related to season 6 or season 7, though. More to come!

Are you looking forward to The Dragon Prince season 6 on Netflix?