Netflix News and Previews

‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 6 Confirms 2024 Netflix Release

A new poster has also been released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week.

by · · Reading Time: 3 minutes
Published: ET

Comments
the dragon prince season 6 confirms 2024 release

The Dragon Prince (L to R) Jesse Inocalla as Soren, Sasha Rojen as Ezran and Omari Newton as Corvus in The Dragon Prince. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Just as most predicted, Netflix has confirmed as part of Geeked Week that The Dragon Prince will be back for season 6 in 2024. 

On Netflix since 2018, The Dragon Prince has been one of Netflix’s biggest and best fantasy animated series aimed at kids. Developed by Wonderstorm, we’ve seen five seasons released thus far, with the most recent fifth season of the show released on Netflix on July 23rd, 2023. That was a few days early, with the show initially set to return on July 27th.

As part of the Geeked Week 2023 celebrations (where more than 48 shows, movies, and games are being showcased), The Dragon Prince featured with Netflix debuting a new poster for the sixth and penultimate season.

the dragon prince season 6 poster

Poster for The Dragon Prince Season 5

The 2024 release window confirmation is expected, given the way that the phases of the show have worked thus far and most recent seasons being produced back-to-back.

Phase one was dubbed The Dragon Prince Saga, and Phase 2 has been dubbed Mystery of Aaravos, which will conclude with season 6.

Phase 3 will only include a single season, which will be the seventh and final season of the show.

Each season (named a book) has had a title, which is as follows:

  • Book 1: Moon
  • Book 2: Sky
  • Book 3: Sun
  • Book 4: Earth
  • Book 5: Ocean
  • Book 6: Stars

The sixth book name was unveiled at NYCC in October 2023, where a new sneak peek was also shown off to audiences but has yet to be shown to general audiences.

the dragon prince saga outline

The Dragon Prince Saga Timeline

This is not the only Geeked Week announcement for The Dragon Prince this week. We can confirm another The Dragon Prince announcement scheduled for Thursday’s livestream that kicks off at 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET, or 8 PM GMT. It’s not related to season 6 or season 7, though. More to come!

ADVERTISING

Are you looking forward to The Dragon Prince season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.

Author What's on Netflix avatar

Article by

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Kasey maintains the what's new library, keeps the coming soon lists up-to-date and writes about new and upcoming Netflix movies, series and games. Contact: kasey@whats-on-netflix.com

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews