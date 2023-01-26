What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Welcome to the most comprehensive look ahead at all the new releases set to hit Netflix throughout the year’s shortest month. We’ll cover all the US additions planned for the month, whether new Netflix Originals or licensed titles from Netflix’s partners.

List of New Releases Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Please note: titles marked with an asterisk have yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix and all dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2023

All Eyes on Him (Season 1) – Kuwaiti animated series.

Arctic (2018) – Mads Mikkelsen headlines this survival drama directed by Joe Penna. About a pilot risking everything to help another injured survivor.

– Mads Mikkelsen headlines this survival drama directed by Joe Penna. About a pilot risking everything to help another injured survivor. Bad Boys (1995) – Michael Bay’s crime epic starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

– Michael Bay’s crime epic starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Bad Boys II (2003) – Sequel to Bad Boys with both Smith and Lawrence returns.

– Sequel to Bad Boys with both Smith and Lawrence returns. Call Me by Your Name (2017) – Return of Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar-winning LBGTQ romance.

Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar-winning LBGTQ romance. Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series set in a crime-infested town of Beika where a new silhouetted suspect has moved into town. Spin-off spoof to Detective Conan.

– Anime series set in a crime-infested town of Beika where a new silhouetted suspect has moved into town. Spin-off spoof to Detective Conan. Eat Pray Love (2010) – Ryan Murphy directed movie starring Julia Roberts.

– Ryan Murphy directed movie starring Julia Roberts. Enough (2002) – Jennifer Lopez crime thriller.

– Jennifer Lopez crime thriller. Flushed Away (2006) – Aardman Animation’s 2006 masterpiece that sees an upper-class rat flushed down the toilet.

– Aardman Animation’s 2006 masterpiece that sees an upper-class rat flushed down the toilet. Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docu-series about a dog with a trust fund. Yes, really.

– Docu-series about a dog with a trust fund. Yes, really. I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1) – Japanese drama series.

– Japanese drama series. It (2017) – Warner Bros. Pictures horror movie that saw the return of Pennywise.

– Warner Bros. Pictures horror movie that saw the return of Pennywise. Julie & Julia (2009) – Amy Adams and Meryl Streep biopic drama.

La La Land (2016) – Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from Lionsgate.

– Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from Lionsgate. New Amsterdam (Seasons 3 & 4) – Additional seasons of the medical drama series from NBC.

– Additional seasons of the medical drama series from NBC. Spanglish (2004) – Adam Sandler comedy about a woman and daughter who migrates to the US and works for a chef.

– Adam Sandler comedy about a woman and daughter who migrates to the US and works for a chef. Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011) – Kids adventure movie from director Robert Rodriguez.

– Kids adventure movie from director Robert Rodriguez. Stepmom (1998) – Drama starring Julia Roberts about a terminally-ill woman who must deal with her ex-husband’s new lover, who will be their children’s stepmother.

– Drama starring Julia Roberts about a terminally-ill woman who must deal with her ex-husband’s new lover, who will be their children’s stepmother. Survivor (Season 32) – CBS reality series.

– CBS reality series. The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6) Netflix Original – Reality competition series.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) – Will Smith drama who plays a struggling salesman who gains custody of his child.

– Will Smith drama who plays a struggling salesman who gains custody of his child. Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) – Tyler Perry writes, directs and stars in this Madea comedy.

– Tyler Perry writes, directs and stars in this Madea comedy. Underworld (2003) – Kate Beckinsale led action fantasy thriller.

– Kate Beckinsale led action fantasy thriller. Warsha (2022) – French-Lebanese short film directed by Dania Bdeir that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Freeridge (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new spin-off series to On My Block set in the same city but with all new teen faces.

Make My Day (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series where humans and a mysterious lifeform are battling it out on an ice planet.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Class (Season 1) Netflix Original – Crime thriller series from India about what happens when three kids from the other side of the track join a posh international Delhi school.

– Crime thriller series from India about what happens when three kids from the other side of the track join a posh international Delhi school. Infiesto (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish thriller movie about two detectives pursuing people responsible for an abduction.

– Spanish thriller movie about two detectives pursuing people responsible for an abduction. Stromboli (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch drama. “Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.”

– Dutch drama. “Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.” The Plan (2020)

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2) – New episodes of the new animation style for Thomas the Tank Engine.

– New episodes of the new animation style for Thomas the Tank Engine. True Spirit (2023) Netflix Original – Australian drama movie about Jessica Watson setting out to be the youngest person to sail around the world unassisted.

– Australian drama movie about Jessica Watson setting out to be the youngest person to sail around the world unassisted. Viking Wolf / Vikingulven (2023) Netflix Original – Norwegian horror movie about a teen who begins to have visions following the murder at a party.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 4th

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022) – Musical comedy SVOD debut of the singing crocodile voiced by Shawn Mendes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 8th

Bill Russell: Legend (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary from director Sam Pollard on the NBC champion and civil rights activist.

– Documentary from director Sam Pollard on the NBC champion and civil rights activist. Chromosome 21 (Season 1) – Chilean crime series about the police discovering a man with Down syndrome hiding at a crime scene and having to dig into whether he’s a witness or a suspect.

– Chilean crime series about the police discovering a man with Down syndrome hiding at a crime scene and having to dig into whether he’s a witness or a suspect. MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1) – Reality series.

– Reality series. The Exchange (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kuwaiti drama about two women setting out to become big names in the 1980s in the cutthroat world of the stock market.

– Kuwaiti drama about two women setting out to become big names in the 1980s in the cutthroat world of the stock market. The Substitute (2022) – Argentian movie by director Diego Lerman about a substitute teacher getting involved when one of his students is threatened by a drug kingpin.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 9th

Dear David (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indonesian coming-of-age movie.

– Indonesian coming-of-age movie. Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution (2023) – Malaysian stand-up comedy special.

– Malaysian stand-up comedy special. House of Life (Season 1) – Emirati drama series.

– Emirati drama series. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated kids series about an intergalactic bounty hunter who now also juggles fatherly duties.

– Animated kids series about an intergalactic bounty hunter who now also juggles fatherly duties. You (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Joe heads to London in the new season of You that will be split into two parts, with the second releasing in March.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 10th

10 Days of a Good Man (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish mystery movie about a lawyer turned private investigator who takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest.

– Turkish mystery movie about a lawyer turned private investigator who takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest. Love is Blind: After the Altar (Season 3) Netflix Original – Check in with this season’s former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single.

– Check in with this season’s former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single. Love to Hate You (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean romantic comedy series starring Kim Ok-vin and Yoo Teo.

– Korean romantic comedy series starring Kim Ok-vin and Yoo Teo. Your Place or Mine (2022) Netflix Original – Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in this romantic comedy arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Squared Love All Over Again (2023) Netflix Original – Polish romantic comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 14th

A Sunday Affair (2023) Netflix Original – Nollywood romantic drama.

All The Places (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy-drama about two siblings reuniting by going on a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

– Mexican comedy-drama about two siblings reuniting by going on a motorcycle road trip through Mexico. In Love All Over Again (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish romance series about Irene and Julio who are on and off again.

– Spanish romance series about Irene and Julio who are on and off again. Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Pasión de Gavilanes (Multiple Seasons) – Colombian telenovela about three brothers who seek to avenge the tragic death of a loved one.

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 101-104) Netflix Original – Reality dating show that brings together couples from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more.

– Reality dating show that brings together couples from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more. Re/Member (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese horror acquired from Warner Bros. Japan about six high schoolers stuck in a murderous time loop.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 15th

#NoFilter (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian comedy series.

– Brazillian comedy series. African Queens: Njinga (Season 1) Netflix Original – Historical documentary series originating from Britain.

– Historical documentary series originating from Britain. CoComelon (Season 7) – New batch of episodes for the pre-school animated series from MoonBug Entertainment.

– New batch of episodes for the pre-school animated series from MoonBug Entertainment. Eva Lasting (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian teen series about a mysterious new girl who arrives at an all-boys school during the 1970s.

– Colombian teen series about a mysterious new girl who arrives at an all-boys school during the 1970s. Full Swing (Season 1) Netflix Original – Docu-series diving deep into the world of golf with unprecedented access following some of the best players in the game today.

Possessed / Rasuk (2022) – Malaysian action movie from director James Lee.

– Malaysian action movie from director James Lee. Red Rose (Season 1) Netflix Original – BBC/Netflix co-production teen thriller about a group who must survive the summer after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.

– BBC/Netflix co-production teen thriller about a group who must survive the summer after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences. The Law According to Lidia Poet (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian mystery crime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 16th

2 Guns (2013) – Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg star in this action thriller about two special agents partnering up for an uncover drug sting.

– Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg star in this action thriller about two special agents partnering up for an uncover drug sting. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) – Survival horror film.

– Survival horror film. Aggretsuko (Season 5) Netflix Original – The final season of the workplace Japanese anime series.

– The final season of the workplace Japanese anime series. Dearest (Season 1) – Japanese TV thriller about a businesswoman becoming a material witness to a murder that happened 15 years ago.

– Japanese TV thriller about a businesswoman becoming a material witness to a murder that happened 15 years ago. Ouija (2014) – Horror starring Olivia Cooke about a group of teen using an ouija board to conjure up nightmares.

– Horror starring Olivia Cooke about a group of teen using an ouija board to conjure up nightmares. Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1) – Japanese television 2014 drama written by Kankuro Kudo about two teachers with tangled past tangling in co-ed class.

– Japanese television 2014 drama written by Kankuro Kudo about two teachers with tangled past tangling in co-ed class. The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Multiple Seasons) – Japanese live-action romantic comedy series based on a manga.

– Japanese live-action romantic comedy series based on a manga. The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original – Multi-cam sitcom returns for another batch of episodes that rounds out its second season order.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 17th

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish sci-fi romance about an astronaut returning after 30 years of disappearance and hasn’t aged a day.

– Polish sci-fi romance about an astronaut returning after 30 years of disappearance and hasn’t aged a day. Community Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original – Argentinian crime comedy series.

– Argentinian crime comedy series. Ganglands (Season 2) Netflix Original – French crime thriller returns where skilled thief Mehdi and his expert team of robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war.

– French crime thriller returns where skilled thief Mehdi and his expert team of robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war. Unlocked (2023) Netflix Original – Korean thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 19th

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023) Netflix Original – Brazillian stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 20th

Operation Finale (2018) – Chris Weitz WW2 drama following the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 21st

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 105-108) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries on the Murdaughs legacy unraveling after the death of teenager Mallory Beach.

Triptych (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican thriller series about a relentless detective embarking on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her past.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

An Inconvenient Love (2022) – Filipino romantic comedy movie.

– Filipino romantic comedy movie. Call Me Chihiro (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese drama about a former sex worker starting a new job.

Outer Banks (Season 3) Netflix Original – Season 3 of the teen drama will see the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that they label “Poguelandia”.

– Season 3 of the teen drama will see the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that they label “Poguelandia”. That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2) – Nickelodeon live-action kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) Netflix Original – The latest installment of the docu-series looking back at the 2022 season of the F1 world championship.

– The latest installment of the docu-series looking back at the 2022 season of the F1 world championship. Married at First Sight (Season 12) – Reality dating show.

– Reality dating show. Oddballs (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the animated series from the popular YouTube channel.

– Return of the animated series from the popular YouTube channel. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original – Latest installment of the Pokemon franchise.

– Latest installment of the Pokemon franchise. The Real World (Season 12) – MTV’s reality series.

We Have a Ghost (2023) Netflix Original – Family feature based on a short story that sees Kevin’s family going viral after finding Ernest, the ghost living in their new home.

– Family feature based on a short story that sees Kevin’s family going viral after finding Ernest, the ghost living in their new home. Who Were We Running From (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 28th

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023) Netflix Original – Comedy stand-up special.

– Comedy stand-up special. American Pickers (Season 15) – A&E reality series.

– A&E reality series. Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 109-112) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original – Regional spin-off to the reality dating show.

