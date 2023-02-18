Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: February 18th-19th, 2023

Looking for a new movie to watch on Netflix? We’ve picked out some of the best new movies to hit Netflix over the past week (or so). There are both new and old movies worth your time this week, so let’s not waste any time and dig in.

Missed any of the new releases on Netflix this week? Recap all new movies and series added over the past seven days and more via our new on Netflix section.

2 Guns (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Cast: Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Paula Patton

Writer: Blake Masters, Steven Grant

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg headlined this action thriller that was released in theaters a decade (!) ago. The movie follows a DEA agent and an undercover Naval Intelligence officer investigating each other and eventually having to team up.

In a glowing review around the time of release, the Epoch Times gave it a four-star review saying the movie is as if “Lethal Weapon and Midnight Run were billiard balls, Kormkur’s directing is the cue ball hitting those two and smacking ‘2 Guns’ straight in the corner pocket.”

The Woman King (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch

Writer: Dana Stevens, Maria Bello

Runtime: 135 min / 2h 15m

Also from Sony Pictures but released just last year, The Woman King arrives on Netflix in the United States as part of the first window deal Netflix has with the studio.

Here’s what you can expect from the BAFTA-nominated movie if you decide to check it out now it’s on Netflix.

“In the 1820s, a battle-tested general trains a new generation of female warriors to protect their kingdom from a powerful foe. Inspired by true events.”

The Womb (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Indonesian

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Fajar Nugros

Cast: Naysila Mirdad, Dimas Anggara, Lydia Kandou

Writer: Deo Mahameru

Runtime: 116 min / 1h 56m

As you may have found out, some of the international horrors on Netflix are some of the scariest. One such movie we haven’t even dared to complete is The Womb (also known as Inang).

Released on the festival circuit last year, this small indie-horror is about a woman grappling with a woman who has an unplanned pregnancy and makes a desperate turn for help.

In their review, the small outlet Scariest Things gave the movie a four and a half stars out of five, saying it was filled with “pregnancy paranoia, unnerving set pieces, occult oddness, and plenty of surprises, the superbly acted and beautifully shot.”

White Boy (2017)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Shawn Rech

Cast: Richard Wershe Jr., Scott M. Burnstein, Dana Hathaway

Writer: Brandon Kimber, Seth Ferranti

Runtime: 82 min / 1h 22m

Returning to Netflix after having departed early last year, White Boy is a documentary film that looks into the alleged teen drug lord known as “White Boy Rick.”

Last Chance to Watch on Netflix

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Leaving Netflix on February 21st

Sticking with horror, you only have a few days to watch the James Wan horror sequel, The Conjuring 2.

The movie, starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and Frances O’Connor, is set in 1976 and follows two paranormal investigators looking into the Amityville murders at the Amityville house.

What new movies are you checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.