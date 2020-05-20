What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Welcome to an early look at what’s coming to Netflix throughout the month of June 2020 in the United States. This list will be updated slowly over time as we learn of new titles that are due to grace our subscriptions in the US.

For a more expanded preview of the biggest Netflix Originals coming in June, you can find a dedicated preview here.

You can also find regional lists here on What’s on Netflix where we’re currently covering what’s coming in June to the UK.

Note: this list is filled out over time. We’re expecting Netflix to release a more complete list of titles between May 19th and May 22nd.

June Release Dates TBD

Dark (Season 3) N – Dark is all but confirmed to be coming to Netflix likely on June 27th but we’re going to stick it here in case that turns out not to be the case!

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Act of Valor (2012) – Military action thriller directed by Mike McCoy and Scott Waugh.

– Military action thriller directed by Mike McCoy and Scott Waugh. All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989) – Cult classic animated movie from Don Bluth.

– Cult classic animated movie from Don Bluth. Bad News Bears (2005) – Comedy sports movie featuring Billy Bob Thornton.

– Comedy sports movie featuring Billy Bob Thornton. Cape Fear – Unclear which version at the moment.

– Unclear which version at the moment. Casper (1995) – The friendly ghost returns comes to Netflix in this classic 90s flick.

Cardcaptor Sakura (Season 1 & 2) – Anime fantasy series that will hit the nostalgia spot for millions!

– Anime fantasy series that will hit the nostalgia spot for millions! Clueless (1995) – 90s romantic comedy.

– 90s romantic comedy. Cocomelon (Season 1) – Animated series for toddlers.

– Animated series for toddlers. Dear My Friends (Season 1) – Comedy series from South Korea about older generations living in their twilight years.

– Comedy series from South Korea about older generations living in their twilight years. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – Spielberg classic

– Spielberg classic Juwanna Mann (2002) – Rom-com from Jesse Vaughan about a basketball star who is fired from the NBA.

– Rom-com from Jesse Vaughan about a basketball star who is fired from the NBA. Inside Man (2006) – Comedy-drama from Spike Lee starring Denzel Washington.

– Comedy-drama from Spike Lee starring Denzel Washington. Lust, Caution (2007) –

– Midnight Diner (New Season) – The excellent Japanese drama returns for another outing.

– The excellent Japanese drama returns for another outing. Observe and Report (2009) – Seth Rogen cop comedy directed by Jody Hill

– Seth Rogen cop comedy directed by Jody Hill My Shy Boss (Season 1) – K-drama comedy series about the boss of a PR company who is extremely shy.

– K-drama comedy series about the boss of a PR company who is extremely shy. Priest (2011) – Horror thriller starring Maggie Q about a priest hunting down vampires.

Rememory (2017) – Peter Dinklage stars in this sci-fi mystery.

– Peter Dinklage stars in this sci-fi mystery. Revolutionary Love (Season 1) – K-drama rom-com series.

– K-drama rom-com series. Starship Troopers (1997) – Sci-fi set in the future with humans fighting alien bugs.

– Sci-fi set in the future with humans fighting alien bugs. The Boy (2016) – Horror from William Brent Ball where a childhood doll comes alive.

– Horror from William Brent Ball where a childhood doll comes alive. The Car (1977) – Cult horror from the late 70s about possessed car.

– Cult horror from the late 70s about possessed car. The Disaster Artist (2017) – The biopic from A24 about the making and premiere of the infamous movie, The Room.

– The biopic from A24 about the making and premiere of the infamous movie, The Room. The Healer (2017) – Family comedy-drama about a young man who is granted the power of healing.

The Help (2011) – Emma Stone and Viola Davis feature in this Oscar-winning drama about a young writer breaking the status quo during the 1960s.

– Emma Stone and Viola Davis feature in this Oscar-winning drama about a young writer breaking the status quo during the 1960s. The Queen (2006) – Biopic where Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II.

– Biopic where Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II. The Show (2017) – Thriller starring Josh Duhamel where a reality show becomes a game where contestants begin ending their lives for the enjoyment of the audience.

– Thriller starring Josh Duhamel where a reality show becomes a game where contestants begin ending their lives for the enjoyment of the audience. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – The multi-Oscar winning thriller starring Anthony Hopkins makes its return onto Netflix.

– The multi-Oscar winning thriller starring Anthony Hopkins makes its return onto Netflix. The Stolen (2017) – Action-adventure movie about a woman who is searching for her kidnapped son in the Wild West.

Twister (1996) – Cult classic about advanced storm chasers.

– Cult classic about advanced storm chasers. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) – John C. Reilly plays the role of a singer who becomes a musical legend.

– John C. Reilly plays the role of a singer who becomes a musical legend. V for Vendetta (2005) – The dystopian Wachowski Brothers sci-fi title from Warner Brothers.

– The dystopian Wachowski Brothers sci-fi title from Warner Brothers. West Side Story (1961) – The cult musical classic.

– The cult musical classic. You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008) – Adam Sandler comedy

– Adam Sandler comedy Zodiac (2007) – The excellent Robert Downy Jr mystery thriller set in San Francisco in the 1960s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

Alone (Season 6) – History channel’s reality series where survival experts brave the elements on their own.

Fuller House (Season 5b) N – The final farewell season for the Tanner family. Comedy sitcom.

– The final farewell season for the Tanner family. Comedy sitcom. Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (Season 1) – Docu-series on Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

– Docu-series on Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) N – Another special for the kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Lady Bird (2017) – A24 and Greta Gerwig three years ago bought the multi-Oscar nominated Lady Bird to our screens. The comedy starring Saoirse Ronan is about a 17-year-old growing up in California.

Killing Gunther (2017) – High stakes comedy action starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam

– High stakes comedy action starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam Spelling the Dream (2020) N – High-stakes documentary on the spelling bee and how Indian-Americans are winning.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Baki (Season 2 – Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes for the anime fighting series.

– The next batch of episodes for the anime fighting series. Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? (Season 1) N – Canadian series about three friends living through dysfunctional lives.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) N – The final part of the Netflix show that started strong and went off on a wild tangent.

– The final part of the Netflix show that started strong and went off on a wild tangent. Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai (2020) N – Hindi movie about a bank employee who has limited prospects who finds a way of making big money.

– Hindi movie about a bank employee who has limited prospects who finds a way of making big money. Hannibal (Seasons 1-3) – Every season of the epic NBC series arrives on Netflix in the US.

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019) – Nollywood comedy.

– Nollywood comedy. Queer Eye (Season 5) N – More make-overs from the Fab 5.

– More make-overs from the Fab 5. The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N – Heist thriller based on the comic series of the same name.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

Queen of the South (Season 4) – The latest entry of the Breaking Bad-esque series from USA Network.

– The latest entry of the Breaking Bad-esque series from USA Network. The Night Clerk (2020) – Michael Cristofer writes and directs this crime drama starring Ana de Armas and Tye Sheridan about a hotel clerk who is the subject of a murder investigation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

365 Days (2020) – Polish romantic drama that’s essentially the countries equivalent to 50 Shades of Grey.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Before I Fall (2017) – Mystery movie that sees a girl relive the same day over and over hoping to find out the way she died.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N – Docu-series on the New York hospital.

– Docu-series on the New York hospital. Middle Men (2009) – Geoge Gallo’s comedy-drama about Jack Harris one of the pioneers in online commerce.

– Geoge Gallo’s comedy-drama about Jack Harris one of the pioneers in online commerce. My Mister (Season 1) – South Korea family drama.

– South Korea family drama. Reality Z (Season 1) N – Brazillian zombie horror series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Pose (Season 2) – FX’s spectacular LGBTQ series returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N – The next Netflix film from legendary director, Spike Lee.

Dating Around (Season 2) N – Next entry in the dating reality series.

– Next entry in the dating reality series. F is for Family (Season 4) N – Latest series from the animated title from Michael Price starring Bill Burr.

– Latest series from the animated title from Michael Price starring Bill Burr. Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) N – Stand-up special from the Filipino-American comic.

– Stand-up special from the Filipino-American comic. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) N – The next set of episodes for the beautifully animated kids series about a girl navigating the world after an apocalyptic event.

– The next set of episodes for the beautifully animated kids series about a girl navigating the world after an apocalyptic event. One Piece (Seasons 1 – 3) – All the anime series available on Netflix ahead of the Netflix live-action reboot.

– All the anime series available on Netflix ahead of the Netflix live-action reboot. NDG Documentaries – a selection of French sports documentary focusing on extreme sports: Addicted to Life Don’t Crack Under Pressure Don’t Crack Under Pressure II Don’t Crack Under Pressure III Magnetic

– a selection of French sports documentary focusing on extreme sports: ONE PIECE (Multiple Seasons) – Every season of the anime series ONE PIECE.

– Every season of the anime series ONE PIECE. Pokemon: Journeys (New Season) N – New Pokemon series exclusively on Netflix.

The Search / Historia de un Crimen (Limited Series) N – Spanish series based on the true story of a kidnapping in Mexico City.

– Spanish series based on the true story of a kidnapping in Mexico City. The Woods (Season 1) N – Polish thriller series

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Alexa & Katie (Season 3B) N – Final season of the teen sitcom comedy.

– Final season of the teen sitcom comedy. How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6) – The final season of the ABC series from Shonda Rhimes.

– The final season of the ABC series from Shonda Rhimes. Milea (Season 1) – K-drama

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Marcella (Season 3) N – British crime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 15th

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019) – Documentary on Adam Lambert who took over the role of Freddie Mercury in the band, Queen.

– Documentary on Adam Lambert who took over the role of Freddie Mercury in the band, Queen. Underdogs (2013) – Animated kids movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Baby Mama (2008) – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy.

– Tina Fey and Amy Poehler comedy. Charlie St. Cloud (2010) – Zac Efron romantic drama.

– Zac Efron romantic drama. Frost/Nixon (2008) – The incredible biopic starring Frank Langella and Michael Sheen on the now world-famous interview directed by Ron Howard and nominated for five Oscars.

The Darkness (2016) – Kevin Bacon horror-thriller about a family returning from the Grand Canyon with an evil supernatural presence.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 17th

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018) – Crime comedy movie from Jim Hosking starring Aubrey Plaza.

– Crime comedy movie from Jim Hosking starring Aubrey Plaza. Mr. Iglesias (Part 2) N – Comedy series starring Gabriel Iglesias as a high school teacher.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

Alexandria: Again and Forever (1989) – LGBTQ drama about Yehia, the famous film director from Egypt.

– LGBTQ drama about Yehia, the famous film director from Egypt. A Whisker Away (2020) N – Anime fantasy movie.

– Anime fantasy movie. The Order (Season 2) N – Teen horror-fantasy series comes back for its second season.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Babies (Season 2) N – Next part of the docu-series looking into how babies develop.

– Next part of the docu-series looking into how babies develop. Father Soldier Son (2020) N – Documentary from the New York Times following a military family over the course of 10 years.

– Documentary from the New York Times following a military family over the course of 10 years. Feel the Beat (2020) N – Family movie featuring Sofia Carson about a young band of misfits training for a big dance competition.

– Family movie featuring Sofia Carson about a young band of misfits training for a big dance competition. Floor is Lava (Season 1) N – New reality series where contestants do whatever it takes to not touch the floor.

– New reality series where contestants do whatever it takes to not touch the floor. One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N – New Turkish romance movie.

– New Turkish romance movie. The Politician (Season 2) N – The next season of the Ryan Murphy series where Payton will be running for an actual office with his crack team.

Wasp Network (2020) N – Movie based on the true story about Cuban spies infiltrating exile groups to stop terrorists.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 21st

Goldie (2019) – Sam de Jong’s drama on a teenager going up against the system.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

Dark Skies (2013) – Scott Stewart’s horror about a family who realize something is coming after them.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) N – Stand-up special from the provocateur himself.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Athlete A (2020) N – Documentary that looks into the reporters that broke the story of Larry Nassar’s abuse of the USA Gymnastics team.

– Documentary that looks into the reporters that broke the story of Larry Nassar’s abuse of the USA Gymnastics team. Crazy Delicious (Season 1) N – New food docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 26th

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N – Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams appears in this comedy based on the singing contest.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Bratz: The Movie (2007) – The live-action movie of the kids dolls.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th

BNA (Season 1) N – Anime series

– Anime series George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N – Stand-up debut on Netflix from George Lopez.

