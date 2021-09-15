It’s time for an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of October 2021. Below, we’ll walk you through every new movie and TV series currently scheduled to premiere throughout the month.

Please note: we’ll get a more complete list via Netflix towards the end of September 2021. This list doesn’t yet fully reflect what’s coming in October 2021.

Want to see more in-depth previews of all the Netflix Originals coming up in October 2021? We’ve got a separate preview for that and we’ll also have regional previews for the likes of the UK, Australia, and Canada in due course.

As always, keep an eye on removals for October 2021 too.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

27 Steps of May (2018) – Award-winning Indonesian drama about a woman discovering a world beyond her traumatic past.

– Award-winning Indonesian drama about a woman discovering a world beyond her traumatic past. A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N – Historical documentary about a religious leader establishing a base in Chile.

– Historical documentary about a religious leader establishing a base in Chile. Diana: The Musical (2021) N – A taping of the Broadway play Diana: The Musical which is based on the Princess of Wales. Was filmed during the height of the pandemic.

Eagle Eye (2008) – Shia LaBeouf headlines this mystery thriller about two strangers who are paired together and facing challenges and if they don’t comply, they’ll lose everything.

– Shia LaBeouf headlines this mystery thriller about two strangers who are paired together and facing challenges and if they don’t comply, they’ll lose everything. Forever Rich (2021) N – Dutch comedy about a rapper who maintains a tough-guy persona which is under threat after a violent robbery.

– Dutch comedy about a rapper who maintains a tough-guy persona which is under threat after a violent robbery. Live by Night (2016) – Ben Affleck stars in this crime drama about a group of gangsters from Boston who set up shop down in Florida.

Maid (Limited Series) N – Adapting a New York Times best-selling memoir you’ll join a single mother who is struggling to keep ends meet after taking up a housekeeping job.

– Adapting a New York Times best-selling memoir you’ll join a single mother who is struggling to keep ends meet after taking up a housekeeping job. Oats Studio – Volume 1 (Season 1) – A collection of CG short films from director Neill Blomkamp.

Our Brand is Crisis (2015) – Comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton. The movie sees an American consultant recruited to help re-elect a relatively useless and controversial president in Bolivia.

– Comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton. The movie sees an American consultant recruited to help re-elect a relatively useless and controversial president in Bolivia. Paik’s Spirit (Season 1) N – Korean talk show.

– Korean talk show. Project X (2012) – Todd Phillips produces this late-night comedy about three high school seniors throwing a birthday party to make a name for themselves. Things get out of hand and fast.

– Todd Phillips produces this late-night comedy about three high school seniors throwing a birthday party to make a name for themselves. Things get out of hand and fast. Scaredy Cats (Season 1) N – Kids live-action series based on three young witches.

Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9) – Winner of 10 Primetime Emmys, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld will come to Netflix exclusively around the world on October 1st. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards.

– Winner of 10 Primetime Emmys, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld will come to Netflix exclusively around the world on October 1st. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards. Swallow (2021) N – Nollywood movie based on the 2010 novel.

– Nollywood movie based on the 2010 novel. The Cave (2005) – Horror movie where a group of divers become trapped in a cave full of blood-thirsty creatures.

– Horror movie where a group of divers become trapped in a cave full of blood-thirsty creatures. The DUFF (2015) – High school comedy about a senior who seeks to disrupt the social order after being called a DUFF (Designated Ugly Fat Friend)

The Guilty (2021) N – Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke star in this thriller about a police officer who has been moved to dispatch duty.

– Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke star in this thriller about a police officer who has been moved to dispatch duty. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N – The second feature film in the anime franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

On My Block (Season 4) N – The conclusion season (but not the end) of the teen comedy-drama that is set two years after the event of season 3.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Escape the Undertaker (2021) N – Interactive WWE special.

– Interactive WWE special. Remember You (Season 1) – Thai crime romance series about a young detective pulled in to help aid his failing memory.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Bad Sport (Volume 1) N – New sports docu-series looking into when crime and sport intersect.

– New sports docu-series looking into when crime and sport intersect. Baking Impossible (Season 1) N – A brand new baking competition show where engineers and bakers are teamed up together. Hosted by Justin Willman.

– A brand new baking competition show where engineers and bakers are teamed up together. Hosted by Justin Willman. Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019) – Music documentary on the female musician who was known for being the biggest female artist for half a century.

– Music documentary on the female musician who was known for being the biggest female artist for half a century. Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 1) N – A new international spin-off of the Netflix dating show.

– A new international spin-off of the Netflix dating show. The Five Juanas (Season 1) N – Telenova about five women who are linked after they discover the have the same birthmark.

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N – Horror thriller ahead of Halloween from producer Shawn Levy. The movie follows a group of young outsiders who are hoping to stop a serial killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

The Billion Dollar Code (Season 1) N – New limited series based on the true story of two German computer pioneers heading to court to sue Google.

– New limited series based on the true story of two German computer pioneers heading to court to sue Google. The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Japanese short-form comedy series.

– Japanese short-form comedy series. The Way of the Househusband (Part 2) N – Second batch of episodes of the anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 8th

A Tale of Dark & Grimm (Season 1) N – New animated kids series based on the classic Hansel and Gretel tale.

– New animated kids series based on the classic Hansel and Gretel tale. Angeliena (2021) – South African movie from Uga Carlini about a parking attendant who sets out to travel the world.

– South African movie from Uga Carlini about a parking attendant who sets out to travel the world. Family Business (Season 3) N – The French comedy series about a family in the business of growing and selling pot comes to a conclusion.

– The French comedy series about a family in the business of growing and selling pot comes to a conclusion. Grudge / Kin (2021) N – Turkish thriller about a police chief becoming embroiled in a case that keeps unravelling.

– Turkish thriller about a police chief becoming embroiled in a case that keeps unravelling. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Season 1) N – True-crime docuseries that looks into the deaths of 11 members of a Dehli family.

– True-crime docuseries that looks into the deaths of 11 members of a Dehli family. My Brother, My Sister (2021) N – Italian drama.

– Italian drama. Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2021) N – A new animated Pokemon movie about Koko who meets Ash and Pikachu and must team up to save his home.

– A new animated Pokemon movie about Koko who meets Ash and Pikachu and must team up to save his home. Pretty Smart (Season 1) N – LGBTQ sitcom about a young girl named Chelsea who moves in with her sister and her three roommates.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Blue Period (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Anime series about a young boy who is bored of school and expresses himself using art.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N – Docuseries on a colony of Germans who established themselves in Chile.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) N – The Tween comedy series from Rachel Shukert returns for a second season.

– The Tween comedy series from Rachel Shukert returns for a second season. The King’s Affection (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Korean period drama about a prince’s twin sister taking over the duties of the throne.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) N – An anime feature film that serves as a spin-off to the 2017 Will Smith movie that’s set in the early years of Japan’s Meiji Restoration.

– An anime feature film that serves as a spin-off to the 2017 Will Smith movie that’s set in the early years of Japan’s Meiji Restoration. Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N – Orlando von Einsiedel directed documentary focusing on the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

– Orlando von Einsiedel directed documentary focusing on the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) N – Music documentary.

– Music documentary. Mighty Express (Season 5) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021) – Documentary on the Puerto Rican actress who made waves and starred in Netflix’s One Day at a Time.

– Documentary on the Puerto Rican actress who made waves and starred in Netflix’s One Day at a Time. The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N – More behind-the-scenes looks at your favorite movies with this season covering Aliens, Robocop, Halloween, Coming to America, and more.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Fever Dream (2021) N – American-Chilean-Spanish co-production drama based on the novel by Samantha Schweblin.

– American-Chilean-Spanish co-production drama based on the novel by Samantha Schweblin. Violet Evergarden The Movie (2021) N – Anime feature film set after the main series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Karma’s World (Season 1) N – Animated kids series produced and starring Ludacris about a young girl with a musical talent.

– Animated kids series produced and starring Ludacris about a young girl with a musical talent. My Name (Season 1) N – Korean series also known as Undercover Nemesis about a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father.

– Korean series also known as Undercover Nemesis about a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father. Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N – Animated special for the new CG-kids series.

– Animated special for the new CG-kids series. The Forgotten Battle (2021) N – Dutch war drama.

– Dutch war drama. The Four of Us / Du Sie Er & Wir (2021) N – German comedy directed by Florian Gottschick about two couples set after a four-week partner swap.

– German comedy directed by Florian Gottschick about two couples set after a four-week partner swap. You (Season 3) N – Netflix’s creepy serial killer series based on the books sees Joe face a new challenge, his first-born child.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Found (2021) N – Adoption documentary from Amanda Lipitz.

Night Teeth (2021) N – A college student picks up seemingly innocent girls who are heading on a night out however they turn out to be extremely dangerous.

– A college student picks up seemingly innocent girls who are heading on a night out however they turn out to be extremely dangerous. Stuck Together (2021) N – Dany Boon directs this comedy set in Paris during the pandemic and sees families try to get along while confined to their shared apartments.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Inside Job (Season 1) N – Alex Hirsch and Shion Takeuchi team together on this brand new animated series set in the underground HQ of the Deep State.

– Alex Hirsch and Shion Takeuchi team together on this brand new animated series set in the underground HQ of the Deep State. Locke & Key (Season 2) N – The story continues with more keys and more problems. Based on the Joe Hill comic series.

Maya and the Three (Limited Series) N – Animated fantasy series about a princess embarking on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Hypnotic (2021) N – Horror thriller about a young woman seeking self-improvement but the hypnotherapist she hires comes with a lot of secrets.

– Horror thriller about a young woman seeking self-improvement but the hypnotherapist she hires comes with a lot of secrets. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021) N – Sequel to the Polish horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 3) N – The final season of the musical biopic series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Army of Thieves (2021) N – Prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead that sees Matthias Schweighofer reprise his role as Ludwig who is recruited for another heist.

– Prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead that sees Matthias Schweighofer reprise his role as Ludwig who is recruited for another heist. Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) N – Avu DuVernay helms this new series based on the life of the activist and sportsman, Colin Kaepernick.

– Avu DuVernay helms this new series based on the life of the activist and sportsman, Colin Kaepernick. The Time It Takes (Season 1) N – Spanish romance series about a woman looking for a new career and is willing to get into some strange things to make it. Starring Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Cervantes.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October 2021? Let us know in the comments. Keep this post bookmarked as it will be updated over time.