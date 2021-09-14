‘Bright: Samurai Soul’ Netflix Anime Movie: What We Know So Far

It’s been over three years since the release of Bright, and in that time we’ve learned a sequel is in the works. While we’re still waiting for Bright 2, Netflix has also announced that an animated spin-off, Bright: Samuari Soul, and it’s coming to Netflix in October 2021. We’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about Bright: Samurai Soul.

Bright is one of the great success stories for Original content on Netflix, so it doesn’t come as a surprise the streaming service is looking to expand the world of Bright even further.

Netflix has also been building an impressive library of anime content, so to merge the world of anime and Bright together is a tantalizing prospect.

When is the Bright: Samurai Soul Netflix release date?

To our amazement Bright: Samurai Soul is being released far earlier than we ever expected, and will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021.

What is the plot of Bright: Samurai Soul?

The story of Bright: Samurai Soul takes place in Japan, where two warriors, Izo the Ronin, and the orc Raiden must escort an elf, and the magic wand she is carrying to her homeland in the north.

Who are the cast members of Bright: Samurai Soul?

At the time of this update, the leads of the Japanese and English dub cast have been announced for Bright: Samurai Soul.

Role Japanese Dub English Dub Izo Yuuki Nomura Simu Liu Raiden Daisuke Hirakawa Fred Mancuso Sonya Shion Wakayama Yuzu Harada

Sima Liu’s name has now reached a global audience thanks to the success of his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Crew of Bright Samurai Soul

Michiko Yokote, who is well known for working on Cowboy Bebop and Prison School is writing the script.

Character design will be handled by Atsushi Yamagata, who was a key animator on Spirited Away, and the character designer of Yokohoma Kaidashi Kikou.

Kyōhei Ishiguro, the director of Children of the Whales, is the director of Bright: Samurai Soul.

Which animation studio is working on the movie?

Arect is the studio behind the animation of Bright: Samurai Soul. Anime fans will be familiar with their work on the final season of Attack on Titan (3DCG Modeling) and Dorohedoro (3D Animation and 3D Modelling)..

