‘The Movies That Made Us’ Season 3 Coming in October 2021

The third batch of episodes of The Movies That Made Us from The Nacelle Company, founded by Brian Volk Weiss is coming to Netflix globally in October 2021. Here’s when you’ll be watching and what movies are set to be covered in the docuseries that takes you behind the scenes of cinema’s most iconic movies.

First debuting on Netflix back in November 2019, the docu-series interviews people involved in the productions of some of the biggest movies in history. A holiday spin-off arrived in late 2020 and a full second season arrived over the summer.

So far, the series has covered cinema greats like Dirty Dancing, Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Die Hard and Home Alone.

Shortly after season 2 of The Movies That Made Us dropped, we talked to Brian Volk-Weiss who confirmed more episodes were on the way in 2021.

Arriving on October 12th, season 3 will cover a wide variety of films including some of the most influential horror films of all time just in time for Halloween.

It would also appear that two previously covered movies in The Holiday Movies That Made Us will appear in season 3. We don’t have confirmation as to whether that spin-off season will disappear and just merge with this season 3 or if these are expanded/brand new episodes.

Movies Covered in The Movies That Made Us Season 3

Let’s now walk you through what movies are covered in season 3. A trailer for season 3 can be found on Netflix right now.

Aliens (1986) – Directed by James Cameron – Sequel the science-fiction action film from 20th Century Fox. Stars Sigourney Weaver who played Ellen Ripley who agrees to return to the alien-infested site that she escaped from years ago.

– Directed by James Cameron – Sequel the science-fiction action film from 20th Century Fox. Stars Sigourney Weaver who played Ellen Ripley who agrees to return to the alien-infested site that she escaped from years ago. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – Directed by Wes Craven – Horror that starred Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Johnny Depp. The franchise later spawned 8 sequels and spin-offs. Released by New Line Cinema.

Coming to America (1988) – Directed by John Landis – The romantic comedy headlined by Eddie Murphy who plays Akeem Joffer, a fictional African crown prince who travels to the USA for love. Released by Paramount Pictures.

– Directed by John Landis – The romantic comedy headlined by Eddie Murphy who plays Akeem Joffer, a fictional African crown prince who travels to the USA for love. Released by Paramount Pictures. Friday the 13th (1980) – Directed by Sean S. Cunningham – Horror slasher film that was spawned by the Halloween franchise. Released by Paramount Pictures in the US and Warner Brothers internationally.

Halloween (1978) – Directed by John Carpenter – Slasher film about a mental patient who escapes prison and returns to his hometown to continue terrorizing. Released by Compass International Pictures and Aquarius Releasing.

– Directed by John Carpenter – Slasher film about a mental patient who escapes prison and returns to his hometown to continue terrorizing. Released by Compass International Pictures and Aquarius Releasing. Robocop (1987) – Directed by Paul Verhoeven – The first science-fiction film about a cyborg law enforcer that kicks criminal ass. Released by Orion Pictures.

As we mentioned, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas will also be included in season 3 of The Movies That Made Us.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of The Movies That Made Us on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.