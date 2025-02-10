What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 10 to 16, 2025

Happy Monday, and we hope you’ve recovered well from the Eagle’s dominant win last night during the Super Bowl. This week sees some more fighting action, with the landmark final season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai being the marquee title on the Netflix release list. What else is on the way? Here’s a deep dive into the over 30 new movies and series scheduled to drop weekly.

If you missed any of the new releases from last week, you can find our full recap for the week ending February 7th here. There’s still a bunch to look forward to throughout the remainder of the month, and you can find our updated guide to all the new releases for February 2025 here.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It all comes down to this. After being at Netflix for several years after being rescued from YouTube, Cobra Kai has grown a passionate fanbase, but all good things must come to an end. The super-sized final season has been spread out across three parts (much to many fans’ annoyance), and that final part drops this week. Expect big fights, emotional moments, and the end of an era.

Surviving Black Hawk Down (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Monday

As we first revealed back in late 2024, Netflix has been working with RSA Films, the production company founded by Ridley Scott, which will be revisiting an often undersold war in recent memory that Scott himself used as the basis for his multi-award-winning movie Black Hawk Down.

Serving as the most comprehensive docu-series on The Battle of Mogadishu in recent memory, the series combines re-enactments as well as insightful interviews with people from both sides of the conflict.

La Dolce Villa (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Valentine’s Day is this week, and Netflix has a bunch of new romance-genre titles coming up (full Valentine’s line-up here), and the big one originating from the United States is La Dolce Villa. Filmed in the sweeping hills of Tuscany and other picturesque locations around Italy, the film is headlined by Scott Foley, who embarks on traveling to attempt to convince his daughter that spending all of her money on rebuilding a villa isn’t the best idea. Does he manage to dissuade his daughter, or does he fall in love instead?

Violante Placido, Maia Reficco, Loris Loddi, Tommaso Basili, and Angeliqa Devi round out the cast with 500 Days of Summer director Mark Waters behind the new project.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list is primarily for the United States – other regions lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, February 10th

Aftermath (2024)

American Pickers (Season 16)

Dr. Coto’s Clinic (Seasons 1-2)

Nodame Cantabile (Season 1)

Rambo Movie Collection: Rambo (2008) Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Surviving Black Hawk Down (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, February 11th

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool (2025) Netflix Original

Peninsula (2020)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) Netflix Original

Train to Busan (2016)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, February 12th

Death Before the Wedding (2025) Netflix Original

Honeymoon Crasher (2025) Netflix Original

Rogue Agent (2022)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, February 13th

Hello, Love, Again (2024)

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3) Netflix Original

Dog Days Out (Season 1) Netflix Original

La Dolce Villa (2025) Netflix Original

Resident Alien (Season 3)

The Exchange (Season 2) Netflix Original

Trial By Fire (2018)

Coming to Netflix on Friday, February 14th

Dhoom Dhaam (2025) Netflix Original

I Am Married…But! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love Forever (2025) Netflix Original

Love is Blind (Season 8) Netflix Original

Melo Movie (2025) Netflix Original

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2025) Netflix Orignal

Valeria (Season 4) Netflix Original

Umjolo: There is No Cure (2025) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, February 15th

Charlotte (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, February 16th

Don’t Let Go (2019)

Gold (2016)

Ted 2 (2015)

Those are our picks and the full list of what’s new on Netflix this week – what are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.