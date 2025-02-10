What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 10 to 16, 2025

Happy Monday, and we hope you’ve recovered well from the Eagle’s dominant win last night during the Super Bowl. This week sees some more fighting action, with the landmark final season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai being the marquee title on the Netflix release list. What else is on the way? Here’s a deep dive into the over 30 new movies and series scheduled to drop weekly.
If you missed any of the new releases from last week, you can find our full recap for the week ending February 7th here. There’s still a bunch to look forward to throughout the remainder of the month, and you can find our updated guide to all the new releases for February 2025 here.
Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week
Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3)
Coming to Netflix: Thursday
It all comes down to this. After being at Netflix for several years after being rescued from YouTube, Cobra Kai has grown a passionate fanbase, but all good things must come to an end. The super-sized final season has been spread out across three parts (much to many fans’ annoyance), and that final part drops this week. Expect big fights, emotional moments, and the end of an era.
Surviving Black Hawk Down (Limited Series) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix: Monday
As we first revealed back in late 2024, Netflix has been working with RSA Films, the production company founded by Ridley Scott, which will be revisiting an often undersold war in recent memory that Scott himself used as the basis for his multi-award-winning movie Black Hawk Down.
Serving as the most comprehensive docu-series on The Battle of Mogadishu in recent memory, the series combines re-enactments as well as insightful interviews with people from both sides of the conflict.
La Dolce Villa (2025)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Valentine’s Day is this week, and Netflix has a bunch of new romance-genre titles coming up (full Valentine’s line-up here), and the big one originating from the United States is La Dolce Villa. Filmed in the sweeping hills of Tuscany and other picturesque locations around Italy, the film is headlined by Scott Foley, who embarks on traveling to attempt to convince his daughter that spending all of her money on rebuilding a villa isn’t the best idea. Does he manage to dissuade his daughter, or does he fall in love instead?
Violante Placido, Maia Reficco, Loris Loddi, Tommaso Basili, and Angeliqa Devi round out the cast with 500 Days of Summer director Mark Waters behind the new project.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Note: This list is primarily for the United States – other regions lineups will vary.
Coming to Netflix on Monday, February 10th
- Aftermath (2024)
- American Pickers (Season 16)
- Dr. Coto’s Clinic (Seasons 1-2)
- Nodame Cantabile (Season 1)
- Rambo Movie Collection:
- Rambo (2008)
- Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
- Surviving Black Hawk Down (Limited Series) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, February 11th
- Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool (2025) Netflix Original
- Peninsula (2020)
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) Netflix Original
- Train to Busan (2016)
Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, February 12th
- Death Before the Wedding (2025) Netflix Original
- Honeymoon Crasher (2025) Netflix Original
- Rogue Agent (2022)
Coming to Netflix on Thursday, February 13th
- Hello, Love, Again (2024)
- Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3) Netflix Original
- Dog Days Out (Season 1) Netflix Original
- La Dolce Villa (2025) Netflix Original
- Resident Alien (Season 3)
- The Exchange (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Trial By Fire (2018)
Coming to Netflix on Friday, February 14th
- Dhoom Dhaam (2025) Netflix Original
- I Am Married…But! (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Love Forever (2025) Netflix Original
- Love is Blind (Season 8) Netflix Original
- Melo Movie (2025) Netflix Original
- The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2025) Netflix Orignal
- Valeria (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Umjolo: There is No Cure (2025) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on Saturday, February 15th
- Charlotte (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix on Sunday, February 16th
- Don’t Let Go (2019)
- Gold (2016)
- Ted 2 (2015)
Those are our picks and the full list of what’s new on Netflix this week – what are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.