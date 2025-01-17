‘Melo Movie’ Netflix K-Drama Series Sets Valentine’s Day 2025 Release

After a longer-than-expected wait, Netflix’s latest romantic-comedy K-drama, Melo Movie, has finally set a release date for February 2025!

Melo Movie is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series written by Lee Na Eun and directed by Castaway Diva’s Oh Choong Hwan.

When is the Netflix release date for Melo Movie?

Netflix has finally revealed the Melo Movie release date, Valentine’s Day (February 14th), 2025.

A teaser trailer for the K-drama has also been released by Netflix.

What is the plot of Melo Movie?

The synopsis for Melo Movie has been sourced from MyDramaList;

“Even if hardship and misfortune always accompany life, the youths who have walked with their middle finger raised now seek someone to lean on wholeheartedly, wanting to find a person to rely on as if they were to fall. Dreaming of becoming a film director one day, Kim Moo Bi, an assistant director, wants to follow in her father’s footsteps, who worked as a filming crew member. After entering the film industry, she quietly honed her skills, not drawing attention to herself in the eyes of others. On the other hand, Ko Gyeom rose from being a supporting actor to becoming a film critic. He meets Moo Bi on the set of an interview film, eventually starting their own love story. “

Who are the cast members of Melo Movie?

Choi Woo Shik will play the role of Ko Gyeom. The actor was recently seen in the crime thriller series A Killer Paradox, where he played the lead role of Lee Tang. He also starred in the popular 2021 series Our Beloved Summer. However, his most notable role was as Kim Gi Woo in the Academy Award-winning feature Parasite.

Park Bo Young plays the role of Kim Moo Bi. The actress has been seen in multiple popular K-dramas found on Netflix, such as Daily Dose of Sunshine, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Oh My Ghost, and Abyss.

Lee Jun Young plays the role of Hong Si Jun. Most roles the actor has starred in for Netflix have been guest roles, such as Mask Girl, both seasons of DP, and Backstreet Rookie. He previously starred in the Netflix film Love and Leashes and recently starred in the action movie Badland Hunters. He will star in the upcoming Netflix series Weak Hero Class 2 and When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Jeon So Nee plays the role of Son Joo Ah. The actress will make her official Netflix debut in the upcoming series Parasyte: The Grey. Some of the leading roles for the actress have been as Yoon Ji Soo in When My Love Blooms and Min Jae Yi/Go Soon Dol in Our Blooming Youth.

Kim Jae Wook has been cast in a currently unnamed role. The actor has yet to appear in any K-drama for Netflix. However, he will star in two upcoming dramas for the streaming service, Melo Movie and Hong Rang.

What is the production status of Melo Movie?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Melo Movie took place between February 25th, 2024, and August 30th, 2024.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of ten episodes.

