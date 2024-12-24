Netflix News Cobra Kai

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Finale Serves Up First Looks and Reconfirms 2025 Release Date

All five episodes hit Netflix on February 13th, just in time for Valentine's Day!

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

While most of the big reveals are scheduled for the Christmas NFL games tomorrow, Netflix is getting you in the festive spirit with some Cobra Kai news today! The streamer has finally confirmed (a release date that’s been known for months now) that the final batch of five episodes will drop in February 2025. A brand new teaser and some first looks have also been released. 

Of course, the February 13th release date has long been known. We’ve been reporting that date for the final batch of episodes since early 2024, and Netflix itself, on the day of the release of season 6 part 2, even included the release date as a final bumper card on the end credits. However, it quickly removed it, and they have been quiet about a release date ever since.  

Regardless, Netflix has finally confirmed that release date publicly today with a brand new 30-second teaser trailer and new first looks. Netflix has also provided an updated synopsis for the upcoming final batch of episodes, which reads:

“After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

The news comes a couple of days after Jon Hurwitz, one of the three creators behind the show, answered fan questions on X for the holidays. The full thread is in that link, but some of the biggest takeaways for us included:

  • Samiguel and Keenry are both featured prominently in part 3, although Hurwitz questioned whether they’d be in the “endgame.” 
  • Samantha will have a good arc throughout the final episodes with Hurwitz saying he’s proud of her growth throughout the series and praised the performances of Mary Mouser. 
  • Spin-offs are actively being worked on behind the scenes.

Finally, one of our favorite answers from Hurwitz came from a fan who asked about what their favorite moment of Ralph and Billy were on set, to which he answered:

“Every single time they were on set together felt like a surreal childhood dream, but nothing can top the very first time — Daniel walking into the new Cobra Kai dojo to confront Johnny when he learned about the minimart fight in episode 102. The set was full of anticipation. When we yelled “cut” after their very first take, the whole crew applauded.”

So, without further ado, here’s the teaser trailer and more of the first look photos for season 6 – part 3:

Let’s dig into the other new pictures released today (seven dropped today) with some interesting shots. One of our favorites is both Daniel and Johnny balancing on logs on the beach, doing their iconic crane stances. Another is the return of a slightly bruised John Kreese, plus other teaser shots of what will be the showdown for our heroes and villains. 

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai. Cr. Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2024

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai N S Rc

Cobra Kai. Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Patrick Luwis as Axel, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Rayna Vallandingham as Zara, Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Cobra Kai N S R

Cobra Kai. Peyton List as Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Cob Unit R

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

Are you excited for the final season of Cobra Kai dropping on Netflix next February? Let us know in the comments down below. 

