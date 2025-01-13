What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 13 to 19, 2025

Welcome back to another look ahead to what is going to be a relatively quiet week when it comes to new releases in the United States. Below, we’ll look through all 19 titles that are currently scheduled to touch down throughout the week and pick out some highlights, too.

As confirmed yesterday, we should note there’s a big delay from the schedule. With Love, Meghan, the new lifestyle show hosted by Meghan Markle, was due out on Wednesday but has been delayed back to March instead. We should also note that The Walking Dead: Dead City was originally due to be released this week but is mysteriously missing. There is no word on why, so we’ll do some digging.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Monday (Available Now!)

Joining Netflix’s growing collection of AMC titles is the 2024 limited series continuation of The Walking Dead. This six-episode series reunites Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in their iconic roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne Hawthorne. Set years later, the duo navigates a constantly evolving world where the greatest threats may come from the living—or the dead.

This addition brings the total number of The Walking Dead series on Netflix to five. If you’re planning a binge, check out our ideal watch order here. Fans are also hoping Dead City will join the lineup soon.

Hereditary (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Rarely does a horror film equally captivate critics and audiences, but Ari Aster’s R-rated mystery horror Hereditary, released eight years ago, managed to do just that. Directed by Ari Aster and produced by A24, the film stars Toni Collette as a grieving mother uncovering dark family secrets following her matriarch’s death.

The film received critical acclaim, with Patrick Cavanaugh describing it as “a complete assault on your mind, body, and soul that will leave you feeling battered and broken.” Don’t miss this modern horror masterpiece.

Back in Action (2025)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Cameron Diaz returns to the big screen after a long hiatus, starring alongside Jamie Foxx in this action-comedy blockbuster. This marks Foxx’s fourth major Netflix project, following Project Power, his sitcom, and a stand-up special released in December.

The movie sets the tone for the year’s action-comedy lineup, much like Kevin Hart’s Lift did in 2024. According to the logline: “Fifteen years after vanishing from the CIA to start a family, elite spies Matt and Emily are forced back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, January 13th

Galileo (Season 1)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1)

Tokyo Love Story (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, January 14th

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart (2024) Netflix Original

Single’s Inferno (Season 4) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, January 15th

Captain Tsubasa (Season 2)

Hereditary (2018)

Krapopolis (Season 1)

Public Disorder (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rifle Club (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, January 16th

Castlevania Nocturne (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

XO, Kitty (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, January 17th

Back in Action (2025) Netflix Original

Love is Blind: Germany (Reunion) Netflix Original

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind (Winter Kiss) (iOS and Android) Netflix Games

The Roshans (2025)

Young, Famous & African (Season 3) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, January 18th

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (Multiple Seasons)

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix this week?