‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Wraps Filming Ahead of 2025 Release & Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday is returning for a second season on Netflix in 2025, following its debut in 2023, securing its spot as Netflix’s most-watched series of all time. Filming has just wrapped up on the second season with a third almost certainly on the way. Below, we’re looking through everything we know about season 2 of Wednesday—whether that’s the production status, new and returning cast members, or what you can expect from the story.

Based on The Addams Family IP, Wednesday was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2022. All eight episodes were released globally on Netflix on November 23rd, 2022. Following its debut, it became Netflix’s most-watched English-language series, scooping 12 Emmy nominations and ultimately winning four. Those wins were for best costumes, original main title theme, makeup, and production design.

Please note: This preview of the second season will contain spoilers. Below are quick links to help you discover what we know. This article was last updated in December 2024 and was first published in October 2022.

When was Wednesday renewed for season 2?

Wednesday was handed a renewal a few months after release on January 6th, 2023. The renewal was a bit of a no-brainer as Wednesday exceeded all expectations thanks to the above-mentioned accolades and many more.

Upon the renewal, Netflix released a short clip teasing the upcoming second season but didn’t outline many key details about the forthcoming season.

By the time of renewal, however, it was pretty much an open secret that the show had been renewed, with a writer’s room reportedly opened and numerous teases over the Christmas period.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” said Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the two showrunners of the series who are returning for season 2, adding they’re “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

How well did Wednesday Season 1 perform on Netflix?

As mentioned, the show currently ranks as Netflix’s biggest English-language series debut after 91 days of all time.

Before Summer 2023, Netflix ranked its titles based on their first 28 days on the service. Using that system, Wednesday was the second biggest English-language show in history, with only Stranger Things season 4 ranking higher.

Netflix has since changed its top 10 list to 91 days, where Wednesday holds the record at 1.72B hours watched, equating to 252 million completed viewing equivalents or views as Netflix refers to it.

It’s ranked 20 weeks in the global Netflix top 10s, clocking in 1.806 billion hours of watch time in those 20 weeks. It also ranked 14 weeks in the Nielsen top 10s (which tracks US-connected device viewing), picking up 412.08 million hours watched.

What to Expect from Wednesday Season 2

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

First and foremost, let’s look at what showrunners have teased for the show’s future. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the official renewal, they’ve said:

“For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like?”

Numerous sources suggest a significant new character will appear in Wednesday season 2. Amongst the speculation as to who that could be is Cousin Itt, Purbert, Grandma Addams, or Mama. We’ve got more details on

Jenna Ortega spoke to Variety in June 2023 and gave them some insight into the new season and what we can expect from the tone where she said:

“It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more. We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark. I’ve never had to do a serious period piece before. Was there anything you have to do to make sure things are accurate?”

At Netflix TUDUM in Brazil in June 2023, Jenna Ortega and some of the other cast were part of the live stream in a small video where she addressed theories for season 2:

Now, let’s move on to the lingering questions and story threads for season 2:

Who is Wednesday’s stalker?

Immediately after switching on the phone that Xavier had bought her, Wednesday was sent numerous ominous messages as she gleefully realized she had acquired her first stalker.

We already know that Wednesday had a limited online presence, thanks to her negative stance towards social media. But considering Xavier is the one to give her a brand new phone, it’s impressive a stalker was already able to send her messages. But thanks to her antics, it’s no surprise Wednesday has picked up lots of attention.

What will Tyler do next?

We last saw Tyler in chains, being transported to what would have been a maximum security prison or psychiatric ward. However, before the transport could make its journey, Tyler transformed into his Hyde form, leading the audience to assume he had killed all of the armed guards.

With Tyler on the loose and without his master, will he be more dangerous? Or will he try to redeem himself so he can return to Jehrico?

Who will be the next Principal of Nevermore?

With Larissa Weems’s death, Nevermore Academy has been left without a principal. There is also an extremely limited pool of candidates who could take the job.

The showrunners have teased that closing the school has given them a broad canvas for season 2, telling THR, “The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that’s something we’re excited to explore.”

The most obvious choice would be for Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, to be offered the job. Morticia would be the most competent person to take over as a former Nevermore student and a Nightshades member. However, Wednesday would do everything within her power to remove her mother as principal, with hilarious and likely disastrous results.

If Morticia is given the job of principal of Nevermore, Catherine Zeta-Jones would need to be bumped up to a series regular.

What will happen to Laurel?

With her true identity revealed, Laurel could resurrect Jeremiah Crackstone, but thanks to Wednesday, he was defeated. It was also revealed that she was the master of Tyler, as she manipulated the teenager into transforming into a hyde.

Laurel’s plans have been thwarted for now, but if Tyler comes to the rescue of his master, the duo could have more nefarious plans for Nevermore and the outcasts.

Will Pugsley join Nevermore?

It has been speculated that Pugsley will join Wednesday at Nevermore. Thanks to the release of the behind-the-scenes footage from the production of the second season, we can confirm that Pugsley will be joining his sister at school.

Another viral dance scene?

One of the biggest viral moments of Wednesday season 1 was Ortega’s dance moves. In a recent interview with Extra (seen embedded below), the actress was asked whether there’ll be a viral dance, to which she answered, “Not that I’m aware of.”

Earlier in the conversation, Ortega teased some big set pieces from the upcoming season, saying, ” I would say that we have really incredible set pieces. We’ve only done four episodes so far, but every episode has one strong, outstanding scene or factor, which is kind of nice. Not to describe it like they’re all movies because they’re not, but the season just feels like we’re getting a little bit more of an opportunity to do the things we wanted to accomplish in the first one.”

New Roles for Season 2 of Wednesday

In December 2023, we reported that Netflix was casting three new season regulars for the second season of Wednesday. They include:

Karloff is the first character we understand is being cast for the new season. The character is described as a young, athletic male teen, and the actor has to wear prosthetics.

is the first character we understand is being cast for the new season. The character is described as a young, athletic male teen, and the actor has to wear prosthetics. Wolfgang is the next character we’re hearing that’s going to feature in season 2. Also, a male teen, the character is described as charming and confident.

is the next character we’re hearing that’s going to feature in season 2. Also, a male teen, the character is described as charming and confident. Annie, a young girl aged between 12 and 14, is described as whip-smart and wise beyond her years.

In January 2024 and again in May 2024, we learned of a few more roles for the new season, but most pertinently:

Bruno – Hispanic/Latino teen character who’s a new love interest in the show. Described as having a smoldering look.

– Hispanic/Latino teen character who’s a new love interest in the show. Described as having a smoldering look. Theater Music Teacher – New member of the Nevermore staff.

– New member of the Nevermore staff. Freshman

Dr. Rogers (female 30-59) is described as an ambitious overachiever and highly efficient and professional. To feature in 3 episodes.

(female 30-59) is described as an ambitious overachiever and highly efficient and professional. To feature in 3 episodes. Sheriff Tatt – Recently arrived in town to take up a position within the local police force. She is described as smart and a no-nonsense girl determined to make her mark.

– Recently arrived in town to take up a position within the local police force. She is described as smart and a no-nonsense girl determined to make her mark. An unnamed male teacher who is described as an older professor.

Who is in the cast for Wednesday season 2?

Returning Cast Members for Wednesday Season 2

Let’s start with all the actors and actresses who will be back for the second outing:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams Note: The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in June 2023 that Ortega will also be a producer in the new season.

as Wednesday Addams Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott

as Dr. Valeria Kinbott Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

as Sheriff Donovan Galpin Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

as Tyler Galpin Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

as Xavier Thorpe Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

as Enid Sinclair Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

as Eugene Otinger Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

as Bianca Barclay Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

as Ajax Petropolus Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

as Yoko Tanaka Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

as Morticia Addams Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

as Gomez Addams Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

as Uncle Fester Victor Dorobantu as Thing

as Thing George Burcea as Lurch

as Lurch Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

We understand that Gwendoline Christie and Percy Hynes White will not return for the second season.

While it seems Gwendoline Christie’s character of Larissa Weems died of Nightshade poisoning, there’s always a chance that the character could return in some capacity through flashbacks. However, our understanding is that she won’t return in any form.

In the case of White, it’s believed his omission from the season is due to ongoing investigations into sexual assault allegations. Netflix later confirmed the White’s omission in May 2024.

Christina Ricci’s character, Marylin Thornhill, aka Laurel, was defeated, but we don’t know her ultimate fate, which means the actress could return to reprise her role.

New Cast for Season 2 of Wednesday

Throughout April 2024 and then via a big cast reveal in May, the main new cast members for the show’s second season were revealed.

Starting with the new season regulars:

Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire) will play the new principal.

(The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire) will play the new principal. Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie) is expected to play Capri, a new music teacher.

(Scoop, I Hate Suzie) is expected to play Capri, a new music teacher. Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule) is expected to play Annie.

(Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule) is expected to play Annie. Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) will be playing the role of Karloff.

(Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) will be playing the role of Karloff. Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue)

The new guest stars for the new season include:

Christopher Lloyd (Addams Family, Back to the Future)

(Addams Family, Back to the Future) Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous) will play Grandmama in season 2 with the character originally played by Blossom Rock in the original Addams Family television series.

(Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous) will play Grandmama in season 2 with the character originally played by Blossom Rock in the original Addams Family television series. Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash) will play Dr. Fairburn

(Westworld, Crash) will play Dr. Fairburn Frances O’Connor (The Missing, The Twelve)

(The Missing, The Twelve) Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know)

(The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know) Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream) will play Joanna, expected to feature in four episodes and is described as quirky and unassuming.

(The Princess Diaries, Scream) will play Joanna, expected to feature in four episodes and is described as quirky and unassuming. Joonas Suotamo

In August 2024, we reported that four new featured actors would feature in season 2 of Wednesday. Philip Philmar (who will appear in Beatlejuice Beetlejuice and previous The Witcher) will play the role of Augustus Stonehearst. In currently unknown roles are Shaq B. Grant, Jackie Pulford, and Tedroy Newell.

On November 13th, it was announced that Lady Gaga had joined the cast for Wednesday season 2. It was reported that her stay in Dublin was short, as she wrapped up filming for her role on Wednesday after a week-long stay. Her role in the series has been kept under wraps, but considering how late she has been cast into filming, we can presume it will be a guest role. The irony is not lost on us that Gaga’s casting in the second season comes after one of her songs, “Bloody Mary,” went viral on social media after it was edited into the video of Jenna Ortega dancing in the first season.

Where is Wednesday Season 2 in Production?

Because of the dual Hollywood strikes throughout 2023, no production was able to begin for the show despite prep for season 2 of Wednesday beginning in early 2023, according to an interview with Glamour magazine with Jenna Ortega, who told them:

“We are starting to prep season two of Wednesday, which…has been exciting. Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it’s going to be bigger and better, which is cool.”

Production listings initially stated that they were aiming for a filming start in fall 2023 production start date (some just said by the end of 2023). During a Formula 1 grid walk on Sky Sports F1 in June 2023, Martin Brundle spoke to Michael Douglass and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who confirmed that filming at that time filming would begin in the Fall of 2023. Subsequent production listings have stated that filming will begin in October 2023 in Romania under the codename PILGRIM. Reports suggested season 2 will cost between $5 and $7 million an episode.

By the end of September, the WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes had concluded. Following the end of the writer’s strike in late September, Variety reported that work on Wednesday season 2 (alongside Stranger Things season 5) was being prioritized internally at Netflix. SAG-AFTRA (the union representing actors) began its strike in July 2023 and concluded in early November 2023.

Deadline in November 2023 reported that production was looking to start in April 2024 and dropped the bombshell that filming would be moving from Romania to Ireland for the second season.

Filming eventually got underway on season 2 of Wednesday in early May 2024. Al Gough and Miles Millar said at the time of production beginning:

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”

We previously heard that filming will continue through November 2024, with the initial wrap date set for November 20th, 2024. Numerous interviews, casting calls, and people involved in the show confirm this. The second Wednesday season is being filmed under the codename NERO.

We also have one of our first behind-the-scenes images with Tim Burton on set.

On Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week, during the live event, Netflix released its first behind-the-scenes video of the production of Wednesday season 2. Eagle-eyed fans are sure to offer insight on everything spotted and what more we can expect from the upcoming season.

By the end of November, several cast members, such as Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia) and Victor Dorobantu (Thing), had already wrapped filming for the second season. Even Jenna Ortega’s makeup artist posted a picture to confirm her farewell on November 22nd.

It wasn’t until November 29th, when the show officially wrapped its second season with a picture being shared by one of the crew members with a thank you note stating:

To My Grim Companions I offer my thanks for the many hours of blood, sweat and ominous lighting that went into this production. If I had the capacity for warmth, I might even say it was a pleasure. But let’s not get carried away. Eternally ungrateful, Wednesday Addams.

When will Wednesday Season 2 be released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed the show will return as part of the 2025 schedule.

We understand that Wednesday season 2 might arrive as late as September 2025, with Netflix eyeing September 3rd (a Wednesday) as a possible release date. Of course, this is just speculation for now.

Uncle Fester Wednesday Spin-off and Video Game Reportedly In The Works

And finally, we should note that Bloomberg reported in December 2023 that a possible spin-off series is developing at the streamer. They say that development has begun on an Uncle Fester show with Fred Armisen eyed to return.

In addition, Wednesday is going to be one of the shows getting a Netflix mobile game adaptation to sit alongside the 100+ other games on the service. Details are under wraps at this time.

Are you excited about the second season on Wednesday on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.