Italian Series ‘Public Disorder’ (A.C.A.B.) Sets January 2025 Netflix Debut

Netflix has revealed some more first looks and a new English-language name for its new Italian action drama series, Public Disorder. It was previously developed under the name A.C.A.B. La Series, which is an acronym that stands for All Cops Are Bastards, which has become a bit of a controversial term in the United States. The series will continue to be called ACAB in Italy. Here are more details about the new series, scheduled to drop onto the streamer globally on January 15th, 2025.

The first season of the show, directed by Michele Alhaique, will consist of six episodes. It’s based on a novel called ACAB by journalist and writer Carlo Bonini (who also inspired Suburra) first released in 2009. The series stars Marco Giallini (Perfect Strangers), Adriano Giannini (The Consequences of Love), Valentina Bellè (Medici: Masters of Florence), Pierluigi Gigante (The Passion of the Christ), and Fabrizio Nardi (All Roads Lead to Rome).

The series comes from the production company Cattleya, a subsidiary of ITV Studios. They’ve worked on several shows for various networks, with their best-known show being Gomorra. For Netflix, their previous works include Inganno, Suburra, and Summer Time.

An extended synopsis for the series (translated into English) can be found on the production company’s website:

“A night of fierce clashes in Val di Susa. A team from the Mobile Unit of Rome is left without its leader, who is seriously injured. However, this team isn’t like the others—it’s “Rome,” a squad that has learned to counter unrest with borderline methods and a bond as tight as a tribe, almost like a family. This family will have to face a reckoning with its new commander, Michele, a proponent of reformist policing who sees teams like this as symbols of an outdated system in need of complete overhaul. As if the internal turmoil within the team weren’t enough, they are also caught in the chaos of a new wave of public discontent toward the institutions. A fresh “hot autumn” emerges, and the team is called to stand against it. In doing so, each member is forced to question the deeper meaning of their work and their sense of belonging to the squad.”

A first-look trailer for the new series can be found with a slew of audio dub options on the Netflix page for the series and we’ve embedded the Italian trailer below:

It will be a busy year for Netflix Italy with their roster for the year headlined by the upcoming splashy (and pricey) period drama series The Leopard. As for returning shows, the only major title that just got announced for a new season is The Law According to Lidia Poët, which will be returning for season 3.

Are you looking forward to catching Public Order on Netflix in January? Let us know in the comments.