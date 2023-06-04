What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 5th to 11th, 2023

After a bountiful first week of new releases in June 2023, what will week 2 of the month bring? Here’s a look ahead at all the new movies, series, specials, and games headed to Netflix (specifically in the US) between June 5th and June 11th, 2023.

Want to see what’s still to come throughout the rest of June 2023? You’ll find our comprehensive list here, which includes titles you won’t find listed anywhere else.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s coming up, here’s a look at our top three most anticipated titles to come this week:

Article Continues Below...

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Never Have I Ever (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Has Never Have I Ever been one of Netflix’s biggest and best teen comedies in the streamer’s history? We think so, and it’ll be returning for one last outing towards the tail end of the week.

This year we see the main cast tackle their final year at high school in senior year.

Stronger (2017)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Licensed from Lionsgate at the start of the week is the overlooked David Gordon Green biopic movie, Stronger which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany.

Based on the memoir of the same name by Jeff Bauman and Bret Witter, the story is about a Boston native who was caught up in the marathon bombings and lost his legs but thankfully survived but had a long road to recovery ahead.

While the movie was never a big box office draw when it was released in theaters six years ago, it did do exceedingly well with critics. Refinery 29’s Anne Cohen summarized best: “Stronger is an incredible story of human spirit and endurance – but it’s not just Jeff Bauman’s. And that’s what makes it so powerful.”

Ben 10

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Cartoon Network content had all but left Netflix in recent years with HBO Max (now just Max) being the library’s home. However, the streaming wars have bought hard times on Warner Bros Discovery which means they’re now open to licensing again and that’s what we’re seeing here.

All four seasons of the very first iteration of Ben 10 (which ran between 2005 and 2008) will rejoin Netflix this week. It follows a 10-year-old boy who finds a bracelet and is granted the ability to morph into different aliens.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Barracuda Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ben 10 (Seasons 1-4)

Living (2022)

Stronger (2017)

Coming to Netflix on June 6th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4 – Bridlewoodstock) Netflix Original

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2022)

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – Netflix Original Game

Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Arnold (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Love is Blind: Brazil (Season 3) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) Netflix Original

Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016)

Srimannarayana (2021)

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) Netflix Original

To Love is to Grow (2023)

Coming to Netflix on June 9th

A Lot Like Love (2005)

The Playing Card Killer / Baraja: La Firma Del Asesino (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Bloodhounds (Season 1) Netflix Original

Human Resources (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tex Mex Motors (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Wonder Weeks (2023) Netflix Original

This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1) Netflix Original

You Do You (2023) Netflix Original

What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.