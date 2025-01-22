German Thriller ‘Delicious’ To Premiere at Berlin Film Festival Ahead of March Netflix Release

March 7th has been confirmed as the debut date for Nele Mueller-Stöfen’s new thriller, Delicious. It’ll head to Netflix after it premieres at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival (aka Berlinale) in the Panorama section in mid-to-late February. Here’s a quick rundown of what we know about the new movie.



As mentioned, this is Nele Mueller-Stöfen’s feature film debut, having previously both written and directed the 2015 short, Am Strand. The writer and actress is best known for roles in titles like All My Loving, Eden, and Jack.

Komplizen Film, the production company behind the movie, has previously teamed with Netflix for the 2019 rap series Skylines. They’re also listed as one of the production companies on the Angelina Jolie musical biopic Maria, which Netflix acquired for a US release late last year.

What can you expect from the film? Per the official synopsis on Komplizen Film’s website:

“A German family spends the summer vacation in their French villa. The façade of their seemingly perfect life begins to crumble one evening when they hit a young woman on the country road and take her in. Behind the initial willingness to help, completely different needs soon come to light. Everyone in the family seems to be looking for something different in the woman, wanting to use her – a mistake that will soon be avenged and change the life of the whole family.”

In terms of cast, the movie features Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life) as Esther, Fahri Yardim (Dogs of Berlin) as John, Carla Díaz (Elite) as Teodora, Naila Schuberth (Dark) as Alba, Caspar Hoffmann (Tatort) as Philipp, Julien de Saint Jean (L’Heure de la sortie) as Lucien, Sina Martens (Tatort) as Cora, Johann von Bülow (Charité) as Aki, Nina Zem (Tatort) as Estelle, Miveck Packa (Le Bureau des Légendes) as Prince, Tom Rey (Der Zürich-Krimi) as Bojan, Mélodie Casta (Les Rivières Pourpres) as Amber, and Joep Paddenburg (Flikken Maastricht) as Erik.

Here’s more first looks at the 1 hour and 40 minute-long thriller:

Netflix Germany has yet to reveal their full slate for 2025 just yet. Among the announced German movies coming up include Brick, Exterritorial, She Said Yes, and Fall For Me. On the series side, they’ve started the year strong with the new sci-fi limited series Cassandra, releasing in February; We’re also getting new seasons of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Crooks, and Murder Mindfully, the first one of which is confirmed to be coming out in 2025.

Are you looking forward to catching Delicious on Netflix in March? Let us know in the comments.