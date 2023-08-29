What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2023

With Summer soon coming to an end we’ll start to see the Autumn selection of Netflix originals arriving. Here’s what UK subscribers can look forward to watching on Netflix in September 2023.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in September 2023. This preview will be updated throughout July and August as more titles are announced.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 1st, 2023;

A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish thriller directed by Fares Fares.

– Swedish thriller directed by Fares Fares. Disenchantment (Part 5) Netflix Original – The adventures of Bean, Elfo, and Luci end with Disenchantment’s fifth and final part.

Friday Night Plan (2023) Netflix Original – Teen comedy that sees two home-alone teen brothers attempt to pull off the party of the year while their mum is working away.

– Teen comedy that sees two home-alone teen brothers attempt to pull off the party of the year while their mum is working away. Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch romantic drama.

– Dutch romantic drama. Jackass Number Two: Unrated Version (2006) – The Jackass boys return for even more chaotic antics on a tour around the world.

– The Jackass boys return for even more chaotic antics on a tour around the world. Love Is Blind (Season 4) Netflix Original – More episodes reuniting the season 4 contestants.

– More episodes reuniting the season 4 contestants. Macbeth (2015) – Shakespeare’s classic tale with Michael Fassbender taking on the iconic role.

– Shakespeare’s classic tale with Michael Fassbender taking on the iconic role. The Ruins (2008) – Horror centered around a group of tourists in Mexico who got lost in the ruins of an archaeological dig where evil lurks.

– Horror centered around a group of tourists in Mexico who got lost in the ruins of an archaeological dig where evil lurks. Why Do Men Earn More Money Than Women? (2018) – Dame Karren Brady investigates the debate surrounding the gender pay gap.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 3rd, 2023;

Is She the Wolf (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese reality dating show.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 5th, 2023;

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in a Groundhog Day action sci-fi as the forces of humanity attempt to stop an alien race from conquering the planet.

– Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in a Groundhog Day action sci-fi as the forces of humanity attempt to stop an alien race from conquering the planet. Godzilla (2014) – The return of the world’s greatest Kaiju as Godzilla rises from the depths of the ocean as a grave new enemy threatens humanity.

– The return of the world’s greatest Kaiju as Godzilla rises from the depths of the ocean as a grave new enemy threatens humanity. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) – Humanity is caught in the middle of the fight between warring titans Kong, and Godzilla.

Million Dollar Buffet (2022) – Food documentary.

– Food documentary. Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 6th, 2023;

6ixtynin9 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai crime thriller series.

– Thai crime thriller series. 99 Homes (2014) – Crime drama centered around a struggling unemployed single father who begins working for the real estate broker that has evicted him from his home.

– Crime drama centered around a struggling unemployed single father who begins working for the real estate broker that has evicted him from his home. Infamy (Season 1) Netflix Original –

– The Little Things (2021) – Polish musical.

– Polish musical. Locked Down (2021) – Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star as a couple attempting to risk a high stakes jewelry heist.

– Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star as a couple attempting to risk a high stakes jewelry heist. Reporting for Duty (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazilian crime comedy series.

– Brazilian crime comedy series. Scouts Honour: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary.

– Documentary. Tahir’s House (Season 1) Netflix Original – A family of entrepreneurs are forced to come together to save their failing fish shop.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 7th, 2023;

The Card Counter (2021) – Crime thriller starring Oscar Issac.

– Crime thriller starring Oscar Issac. Dear Child (Limited Series) Netflix Original – German crime drama centered around a woman’s escape from captivity that leads a team of investigators to a dark truth from 13 years earlier.

– German crime drama centered around a woman’s escape from captivity that leads a team of investigators to a dark truth from 13 years earlier. Gamera (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series that sees the giant turtle Kaiju Gamera protect the citizens of earth from other monstrous creatures.

– Japanese anime series that sees the giant turtle Kaiju Gamera protect the citizens of earth from other monstrous creatures. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) Netflix Original – More fun adventures with Po the Panda, aka the Dragon Warrior.

– More fun adventures with Po the Panda, aka the Dragon Warrior. Top Boy (Season 3) Netflix Original – The third and final installment of Ronan Bennet’s British thriller.

– The third and final installment of Ronan Bennet’s British thriller. Virgin River (Season 5 Part 1) Netflix Original – Melinda Monroe’s love story continues.

What If? (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino romantic drama.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 8th, 2023;

A Time Called You (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama centered around a woman who after the death of her boyfriend travels back in time to 1998 where she meets a boy with an uncanny resemblance to her deceased boyfriend.

Burning Body (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish crime drama starring Úrsula Corberó.

– Spanish crime drama starring Úrsula Corberó. Hello Ghost (2023) – Taiwanese fantasy comedy.

– Taiwanese fantasy comedy. Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary.

– Documentary. Selling the OC (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality-TV.

– Reality-TV. Spy Ops (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 12th, 2023;

Glow Up (Season 5) Netflix Original – Reality series that sees British make-up artists compete for a grand prize.

– Reality series that sees British make-up artists compete for a grand prize. Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Multiple stand-up comedy specials

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 13th, 2023;

Class Act (Season 1) Netflix Original – French fictionalized biopic of Bernard Tapie.

– French fictionalized biopic of Bernard Tapie. Freestyle (2023) Netflix Original – Polish thriller.

– Polish thriller. Wrestlers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Wrestling documentary centered around the promotion of Ohio Valley Wrestling.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 14th, 2023;

Barbie: A Touch of Magic (Season 1) Netflix Original – Cartoon adventure centered around the Mattel’s most beloved doll Barbie.

– Cartoon adventure centered around the Mattel’s most beloved doll Barbie. Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Teen comedy.

– Teen comedy. Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Netflix Original – Danish romantic drama that sees a timid prince enlist the help of a self-appointed love expert.

– Danish romantic drama that sees a timid prince enlist the help of a self-appointed love expert. Once Upon a Crime (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese crime comedy starring Kanna Hashimoto and Yûko Araki.

– Japanese crime comedy starring Kanna Hashimoto and Yûko Araki. Thursday’s Widows (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican thriller.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 15th, 2023;

The Club (Season 2) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy drama.

– Mexican comedy drama. El Conde / The Count (2023) Netflix Original – Chilean comedy centered on a fascist immortal dictator who decides after 250 years of living to die once and for all.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) Netflix Original – Documentary focused on exploring the world’s hardest prisons.

– Documentary focused on exploring the world’s hardest prisons. Love at First Sight (2023) Netflix Original – After falling in love on their flight from New York to London, Oliver and Hadley are convinced they’ll never see each other again, but love has a way of defying all odds.

– After falling in love on their flight from New York to London, Oliver and Hadley are convinced they’ll never see each other again, but love has a way of defying all odds. Miseducation (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African rom-com centered around a famous influencer who is forced into enrolling into a small-town university after her life is upended.

– South African rom-com centered around a famous influencer who is forced into enrolling into a small-town university after her life is upended. Surviving Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original – Australian family drama starring Kai Lewins and Sky Katz.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 16th, 2023;

It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 16) – Five of the worst people run a failing dive bar in South Philadelphia.

– Five of the worst people run a failing dive bar in South Philadelphia. Thursday’s Windows (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican thriller.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 18th, 2023;

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Season 5) Netflix Original – Children’s animated series.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 19th, 2023;

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-Up Comedy.

– Stand-Up Comedy. The Saint of Second Chances (2023) Netflix Original – Sports documentary.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 20th, 2023;

Hard Broken (Season 1) Netflix Original – Drama thriller.

– Drama thriller. Judas: The Black Messiah (2021) – Daniel Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party which has been infiltrated by William O’Neal, a man working for the FBI for a plea deal.

– Daniel Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party which has been infiltrated by William O’Neal, a man working for the FBI for a plea deal. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – Diana aka Wonder Woman goes toe to toe with a man who finds an ancient artifact that can grant the holder wishes.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 21st, 2023;

Evil Dead Rise (2023) Netflix Original – Reboot of the classic 80s horror starring Anna-Maree Thomas.

– Reboot of the classic 80s horror starring Anna-Maree Thomas. Jaane Jaan (2023) Netflix Original – Hindi crime drama that sees a mother and daughter helped by their neighbor after they committed a crime.

– Hindi crime drama that sees a mother and daughter helped by their neighbor after they committed a crime. Kengan Ashura (Part 3) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series continuing the Kengan Zetsumei Tournament as Ohma Tokita strives to prove he is the strongest martial artist in the world.

– Japanese anime series continuing the Kengan Zetsumei Tournament as Ohma Tokita strives to prove he is the strongest martial artist in the world. Scissor Seven (Season 4) Netflix Original – Chinese anime.

– Chinese anime. Sex Education (Season 4) Netflix Original – The final season of Otis’s adventure through high school as the unofficial sex therapist to his students.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 22nd, 2023;

The Black Book (2023) Netflix Original – Nigerian thriller.

– Nigerian thriller. How to Deal with a Heartbreak (2022) Netflix Original – Peruvian comedy drama.

– Peruvian comedy drama. Love is Blind (Season 5) Netflix Original – A new season of singles in the search for love as they experience the most unconventional approach to dating.

– A new season of singles in the search for love as they experience the most unconventional approach to dating. Song of the Bandits (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama set during the Japanese occupation of Korea as the Korean’s flee north to Gando, where they become united in protecting their people and homes from the Japanese Empire.

Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023) Netflix Original – The Children of the world’s greatest spies accidentally help a powerful game developer unleash a virus on the world that gives him control of all technology. In order to save the world and their parents, they become spies themselves.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 24th, 2023;

Clifford The Big Red Dog (2021) -A family gets more than they bargained for with their red puppy who grows to an enormous size.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 25th, 2023;

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 1) Netflix Original – Children’s animated series.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 26th, 2023;

Batman: The Animated Series (4 Seasons) – The beloved 90s cartoon that sees the billionaire Bruce Wayne take on crime in Gotham City as the caped crusader aka The Batman.

– The beloved 90s cartoon that sees the billionaire Bruce Wayne take on crime in Gotham City as the caped crusader aka The Batman. Storyteller (iOS and Google Play) Netflix Original Game –

– Who Killed Jill Dando? (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 27th, 2023;

Encounters (Limited Series) Netflix Original – New documentary from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV.

– New documentary from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV. Overhaul (2023) Netflix Original – Brazilian crime drama centered around a truck racing driver who is forced into helping a cargo theft gang in order to keep his racing team.

– Brazilian crime drama centered around a truck racing driver who is forced into helping a cargo theft gang in order to keep his racing team. Street Flow 2 (2023) Netflix Original – French crime drama.

– French crime drama. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023) Netflix Original – Road Dahl short film adaptation directed by Wes Anderson.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 28th, 2023;

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) Netflix Original – Set hundreds of years after the events of Castlevania, Trevor Belmont’s descendant Richter Belmont upholds the family legacy fighting a ruthless and powerful vampire.

Love Is In The Air (2023) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy drama starring Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse.

– Romantic comedy drama starring Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse. The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (Season 1) Netflix Original – Gut-wrenching documentary about the survivors of the family who suffered for three generations at the hands of the La Luz del Mundo church leaders.

What’s New on Netflix UK on September 29th, 2023;

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original – Hindi language drama.

– Hindi language drama. Do Not Disturb (2023) Netflix Original – Turkish comedy.

– Turkish comedy. NOWHERE (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish thriller

– Spanish thriller Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 3) Netflix Original – The Power Rangers return as they head out to space to fight against the return of the evil Lord Zedd.

