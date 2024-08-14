‘The Queen of Villains’ Netflix Japanese Wrestling Series Releasing in September 2024

More wrestling content is coming to Netflix soon. A biographical drama about beloved Japanese wrestling heel Dump Matsumoto will premiere in September 2024. We’re tracking what you need to know about The Queen of Villains, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

The Queen of Villains is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original biographical drama series based on the career of the larger-than-life female Japanese wrestler Dump Matsumoto. Jun’ya Ikegami and Osamu Suzuki wrote the series, while Kazuya Shiraishi directed it. Shinichi Takahashi is the executive producer, and Osamu Suzuki is listed as a producer.

Netflix’s in-house production studio, Netflix Studios, is behind the series.

When is The Queen of Villains coming to Netflix?

We’ve known for months that The Queen of Villains is coming to Netflix on September 19th, 2024. However, the streaming service only recently confirmed the release date with its release of an official teaser trailer.

What is the plot of The Queen of Villains?

The synopsis for The Queen of Villains has been sourced from IMDb:

“Tells the story of professional female wrestler Dump Matsumoto, who achieved fame in the 1980’s. As a young woman, Dump Matsumoto hoped to become a successful professional wrestler while playing a good character. She got fired from her job and makes the fateful decision to perform as an evil character.”

Who is Dump Matsumoto?

The beloved Japanese female wrestler first made a name for herself in the 1980s in All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling. As a heel (villain), she terrorized the female roster and led the Atrocious Alliance stable, which consisted of Crane Yu, Condor Saito, and Bull Nakano.

One of Matsumoto’s biggest rivalries can be defined by her feud with the Crush Gals, aka Nagayo Chigusa and Lioness Asuka.

Who are the cast members of The Queen of Villains?

Yuriyan Retriever will be playing the lead role of Dump Matsumoto. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix project but is known in Japan for her role in the film Spaghetti Code Love as Meguro Umeko. As for television shows, She’s only had one other lead role as Mikako in Charismatic Yoga Instructor Mikako’s Unsustainable Love, the rest coming in supporting roles.

Karata Erika will play the role of Nagayo Chigusa. The Japanese actress has starred in a Netflix Original before, having starred in the Korean fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles as Karika Xabara.

Gouriki Ayame will play the role of Lioness Asuka. The Japanese actress, model, and singer has yet to star in a Netflix project. She has held multiple television roles over the past several years, starring in shows such as Kanojo no Ura Sekai: Toshiro Side, Mr. Housekeeper, and FACE ~ Cyber Crime Special Team.

When and where was The Queen of Villains filmed?

Filming occurred in Saitama, Japan, between January 5th, 2023, and October 1st, 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching The Queen of Villains on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!