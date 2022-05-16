‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce’ Leaving Netflix US in June 2022

Another high-profile departure is planned for June 2022 with the removal of all five seasons of the Bravo comedy series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce in the United States.

Developed by Marti Noxon (who now works with Netflix under an overall deal – one of the projects expected to be on the way is The Witches of New York) the comedy series is based on the book series by Vicki Lovine.

Among the cast featured in Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce includes Lisa Edelstein, Beau Garrett, Necar Zadegan, Paul Adelstein, and Janeane Garofalo.

Netflix US is the only Netflix region currently carrying the show and came to Netflix when NBC Universal was licensing a large portion of its library out to Netflix. That trend has mostly stopped, however.

They first began streaming season 1 of the show back in November 2015 with new seasons coming every year thereafter. The final season of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce arrived on Netflix on June 14th, 2019.

Now, three years later after the arrival of that final season, the show is due to depart the service. The removal will see all five seasons depart which consists of 45 episodes in total.

Despite the series leaving Netflix on June 14th, 2022 your last full day to watch the series will be on June 13th.

Netflix US has notably lost a number of high-profile licensed comedy series in recent years. The biggest examples are the likes of Friends and The Office but smaller comedy series like TruTV’s I’m Sorry have also quietly departed the service. The next major removal that we know about is Schitt’s Creek leaving Netflix in late 2022.

Where will Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce stream after leaving Netflix?

No streaming home has been announced yet but given it’s a Bravo show and distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution, the show is likely headed for Peacock which holds a large library of Bravo shows.

Peacock notably moved most of the Bravo library to the service in early May 2022.

Will you be streaming Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce on Netflix before its departure? Let us know in the comments down below.