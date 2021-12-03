Netflix Original Series ‘The Break’ Leaving Netflix in December 2021

Another Belgian crime drama is leaving Netflix that carries Netflix’s Original branding. Both seasons of the excellent thriller series are set to leave Netflix globally on New Year’s Eve 2021 (December 31st, 2021). Why is it leaving and should you give it a watch before it departs? Let’s dive in.

First airing on La Une and France 2 backing 2016, the French language crime series came from Benjamin d’Aoust, Benjamin dAoust, Matthieu Donck, and Stephane Bergmans.

If you’ve never checked out the series, which carries a 7.6/10 on IMDb, here’s what you can expect:

“A police detective mourning a painful loss moves back to his peaceful hometown, only to be drawn into a murder case that dredges up dark secrets.”

Season 1 aired between February 2016 and March 2016 before arriving on Netflix in most regions on December 20th, 2016 (other regions received the title later according to Unogs). The series was then subsequently ordered for a second season that arrived on Netflix on February 9th, 2019.

Why is Netflix’s The Break leaving Netflix?

Despite carrying Netflix Original branding, The Break isn’t actually owned by Netflix.

We’ve covered this ad nauseam here at What’s on Netflix but the label Netflix Original is often misleading. That’s because a lot of Netflix’s Original content is either co-produced or simply distributed by them but not forever. In this instance, Netflix simply acquired the international distribution rights from RTBF for a fixed period of time and now that time is up.

Amazon Prime is one of the few video providers that differentiates between an exclusive and an original.

As we’ve covered, there have been dozens of titles that have left Netflix that are considered Netflix Originals. What’s worse is that most of these do not go on to find new streaming homes following their removal.

So take the opportunity this holiday season to dive into one of the best-hidden crime thriller series on Netflix.

Will you miss The Break when it leaves Netflix on December 31st? Let us know in the comments.