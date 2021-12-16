‘The Shannara Chronicles’ Leaving Netflix in January 2022

The relatively short-lived fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles will be departing Netflix in the US and potentially over regions in January 2022.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Milar (the latter of whom is working on Netflix’s Wednesday as the creator and an executive producer) the series set out to adapt The Sword of Shannara books by Terry Brooks.

Among the cast for the series included Austin Butler, Poppy Drayton, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, and Aaron Jakubenko.

The series premiered on MTV before it was renewed and moved to Spike TV its second season. The move effectively killed the show’s viewership and therefore wasn’t given a third season. This was also around the time when Spike TV was generally pulling out scripted programming and sadly, there was never a third season despite the show’s cult following and the creators trying to shop elsewhere.

When is The Shannara Chronicles leaving Netflix US?

The show was first added to Netflix in the United States back in July 2016 with the second season added on January 22nd, 2018.

Now, four years after season 2 was added, the show’s license is now up for renewal. It was included in Netflix’s leaving soon list with the last day to watch seasons 1-2 being January 21st, 2022.

The Shannara Chronicles will be removed from Netflix USA in full on January 22nd, 2022.

Will The Shannara Chronicles be leaving Netflix globally in January 2022?

For the moment, only the United States removal date has been confirmed.

Given that the show is leaving exactly four years after the final season arrived on Netflix, we do suspect other regions will follow throughout the course of 2022.

The UK, for example, received season 2 of The Shannara Chronicles in April 2018 meaning that’s when we’re expecting it to leave the UK. For those in Australia, that removal date would be in October 2022.

Again, all speculation right now but be prepared for the show to depart globally throughout the course of 2022.

Will you miss The Shannara Chronicles when it leaves Netflix? Let us know down below.