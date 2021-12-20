‘Twilight’ Movies Leaving Netflix in January 2022

After pulling in impressive numbers since their addition to Netflix back in July 2021, every Twilight movie is now set to leave Netflix but only in the United States in January 2022.

Grossing over 3 billion in the box office and plenty of money ever since, The Twilight Saga is perhaps the crown jewel in the Lionsgate / Summit Entertainment arsenal.

Over the summer, Netflix announced it would be licensing all five of the movies with them arriving on July 16th, 2021.

Now, as we know, Lionsgate licensed Netflix the movies for six months with all five movies set to depart Netflix on January 16th, 2022. That means your last day to watch the movies on Netflix is January 15th.

How The Twilight movies performed on Netflix in the United States

Thanks to several data points including Netflix top 10 data, hourly data and Nielsen, we know that the movie franchise was huge on Netflix over the summer.

In terms of being in the top 10s, the first movie featured in the movie top 10s for 18 days before dropping out.

Top 10 hourly data provided on Netflix reveals how each film did within the first few weeks of being on Netflix (note hourly data is only provided when the title is in the top 10s that week):

Twilight featured between July 11th to August 1st: 25.03 million hours

The Twilight Saga: New Moon featured between July 18th to July 25th: 14.86 million hours

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse featured between July 18th and July 25th: 8.96 million hours

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 featured between July 18th and July 25th: 7.99 million hours

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 featured between July 18th and August 1st: 13.90 million hours

For some analysts, the movie franchise being added to Netflix led them to call it a “Twilight Summer”. The Entertainment Strategy Guy made the case for their being benefits and negatives to the movies being so big specifically in the United States.

Will Twilight leave Netflix globally?

No and yes.

Given the movies are licensed, they’re done so on a region-by-region basis. Only Netflix US received the movies back in July 2021 and other regions like the UK have been streaming the movies for a lot longer. Some regions have also received the movies since.

So while Lionsgate almost always licenses for a certain amount of time for the moment, the January 2022 removal date only applies to the UNited States.

Will you miss The Twilight movies when they leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments.