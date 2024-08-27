‘Cobra Kai’ Superfans Make Their Big Predictions for Season 6 Part 2

Season 6, part 1 of Cobra Kai, has been out in the wild for a few weeks now, and we’re anxiously awaiting more episodes, but what can we expect from the next batch? Well, we’re still waiting for official first looks, so we call for the biggest fan predictions.

Part 2 of Cobra Kai, consisting of another five episodes, will drop on Netflix on November 15th (up from its previous release date to coincide with the big Mike Tyson fight). The final batch of episodes will come in 2025 (we’re still hearing February 13th).

Season 6 has already seen some big surprises. For instance, we saw Stingray and Shawn return and some big fights we certainly weren’t expecting. So what does season 6, part 2, have in store? Over the weekend, we put out the call to our followers on X and a few requests out to popular YouTube channels for their big predictions.

Let’s start with the predictions we scored from various YouTubers dedicated to the show.

We begin with Cobra Kai Kid, a popular YouTube personality whose entire channel is dedicated to Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid. They’ve got a bunch of interviews not to be missed by fans of the show, including recent interviews with Sean Kanan and Frank Helmer. Their big prediction for the new series is that “Terry Silver will return and be a sensei of one of the teams at the Sekai Taikai.”

There’s a number of predictions when it came to Miyagi’s past. Mike P., who runs an Instagram account called CobraKaiWisdom, predicts the outcome of the stolen necklace: “The necklace belonged to Mrs. Miyagi and was taken from her when she died. In a flashback, we see that Mr. Miyagi did not steal it. He took it back!” Donna McFadzean said she thinks “Chozen will return from Okinawa with more info about Mr Miyagi’s past.”

Many predictions about Terry Silver’s fate were received, including this excellent one from @orlovski_martin: “Terry Silver or another person will buy his way out of prison, then he will be a Sensei at the Iron Dragons. In the middle of the Sekai Taikai, Terry Silver will order Axel, the top male student of the Iron Dragons, to steal Sam from Miguel so Miguel will get distracted and lose.”

Steven Graydon sent us a massive prediction list (we’ve put the entire post here). Still, he similarly shares the view that Terry Silver is the ultimate mastermind, “The season ends with the reveal that it is the return of Terry Silver. He has been stalking everyone and waiting for the right time. He has been mentoring Kenny. He has been stalking Kreese. He has been affecting team MD and Jonny back home. He even has his claws on Kwon, who sees Silver as a better leader than Kreese. This results in an all-out brawl with many people involved in choreography, similar to the large fight scenes in the school and Larusso’s house.”

Going on to predict part 3, Graydon says, “We end part two with bodies battered, relationships broken, and Silver standing tall as the master puppeteer. Part 3 will have the singles finals and the fallout of the tournament, along with what life will be like as everyone goes their separate ways.”

Johnny (delpinto85 on X) similarly sent us a big list of predictions (see here) but predicted that we’ll actually see Terry Silver’s downfall with Kreese getting his revenge. He also predicted that Tory would get a redemption arc and Miguel and Robby’s bond would continue to grow. As for the fate of the dojo, he predicts Miyagi-Do will unite as one dojo.

Sara (who goes by purplehawk on X) gave us a few predictions for the next batch of episodes, including that she’s expecting more brutal fights going into part 2, Terry Silver will appear, a fight in the hotel ahead of the tournament, and that Devon’s guilt will catch up to her.

Some of the other smaller predictions include:

Dutch comes back as Tori’s dad to help Kreese and Cobra Kai (JordanR2323)

Carmen will give birth during the tournament as she “looked like she was about to pop” (Elias Coaprioli)

Some predicted a major injury (or even death), such as Jayan Makol, who predicts that the most likely to get injured will be Hawk or Robby.

Who will win the Sekai Taikai? There was a mixture of predictions here, including Miguel and Robby being the favorites.

Someone will die in Part 2 (Abraão J)

Hillary Swank Cameo on Cobra Kai (Finally!?)

One of the cameos that most fans predicted (and hoped for) is that Hilary Swank will finally make her Cobra Kai debut. Of course, there is no official word on this, and if they have managed to pull it off, everyone has been tight-lipped so far. A couple of people even predicted Jackie Chan would show up!

There is no word on when we’ll get Netflix’s official tease about the next season just yet. We know the show is one of the many showcased at Geeked Week in mid-September—perhaps the cast will make an appearance on the Thursday live show? We’ll have to wait and see.

Now it’s over to you – what do you think is going to happen in the next batch of episodes for Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments.